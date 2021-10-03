CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Voter registration deadline approaching

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline to register to vote in this November’s election is approaching. Voters must register by October 8, 2021, to cast ballots this year. New Yorkers can apply in-person at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) when they complete a driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction. They must have a reservation to visit a DMV office. Those who already have a license, permit, or non-driver ID can visit the DMV website to apply to register or update the information they have on file with the Board of Elections. Applications must be submitted online no later than October 8. Notices of change of address from registered voters received by October 13, 2021, by a county board of elections must be processed and entered in the records in time for the election.

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#New Yorkers#Dmv#The Board Of Elections#A Board Of Elections#The U S Military#Social Security Number

Comments / 0

Community Policy