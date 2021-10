So you’ve found the perfect space for your business. It has a great location, ample parking and it is ready to move in. You know how much the rent is going to be on a per square foot basis but you need to determine how big the space is. This will decide what your monthly payment will be. When you ask the property owner how big the space is he tells you it is 1,000 square feet. In your mind, the space does not look that large. You ask the property owner if you can confirm that and he agrees. When you measure the space, you find that it is only around 900 square feet. When you relay this information to the property owner, he states that you have measured the usable square feet whereas he is measuring the rentable square feet. What is the difference and why is there one?

