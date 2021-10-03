CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do I have to start the vaccination process over if I wait to get the second COVID-19 shot?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – For those who received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, two doses are required to be considered “fully vaccinated.” But what if you missed that second dose? Do you have to start all over?. There’s a 28-day waiting period between the first dose of the Moderna vaccine...

