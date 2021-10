SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of a woman during a home invasion and setting her home on fire to conceal evidence has been sentenced to 130 years in prison. On Wednesday, Ronald D. Porter was sentenced, three months after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and several other charges in the January 2020 slaying of 24-year-old Abby Neisler of Springfield. Authorities say Porter entered Neisler’s Springfield home while she was away and when she returned he restrained her sexually assaulted her and set fire to her bedroom.

