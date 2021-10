Choral conductor Eric Townell considers Roger Wilhelm, who has died at 84, as the gold standard for a gentleman. Wilhelm served as Director of the Sanctuary Choir at Asbury First United Methodist Church for nearly 30 years and Music Director of Madrigalia from 1989 to 2006. He was Chorus Master for Opera Theatre of Rochester and Opera Under the Stars, too, but it was his role as Music Director of the Rochester Oratorio Society that allowed Wilhelm to make the greatest impact.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO