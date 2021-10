When it comes to RPGs, it seems that the traditional turn-based style we’ve been seeing since the dawn of the genre has been steadily falling out of style over the past few years. Some of the most iconic RPG franchises out there have abandoned the combat system in favor of a more action-packed approach – Final Fantasy is a prime example, not having had a proper turn-based main series game in over a decade now. However, a few developers are keeping the tradition going – like Ocean Drive Studios with their upcoming tactical turn-based RPG Lost Eidolons.

