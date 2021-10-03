CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

No. 6 Eagles Mount Fourth Quarter Comeback in Win over No. 4 Montana

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another instant classic between the Eastern Washington University football team and the University of Montana tonight (Oct. 2) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The No. 6 Eagles were down 21-10 entering the final quarter of play and outscored the Grizzlies 24-7 in the final 15 minutes to win 34-28. With the victory, Eastern Washington improves to 5-0 (2-0 Big Sky Conference) on the year, equaling its best start in program history since 1984, and handing Montana its first loss of the year (3-1, 1-1). "It was one of those classic, in the moment games that is an instant classic right away. At the end of the day, there were a lot of plays on both sides of the ball between two awesome teams. We were playing on our home field with awesome fans on both sides. Like I've said many times, it's unfortunate that somebody has to lose in this game. We knew it was going to be back-and-forth and they had the upper hand in the first half. We kind of held it together, and our defense played outstanding and the offense got points when they needed to get points," said head coachAaron Best. "We gave up the late kick return to kind of give the game a little bit more of a twist when we were up 10, and they grabbed momentum at that point. Again, number three (Eric Barriere) without a doubt showed why he's the best player in America at our level. There's no argument, there is zero argument. We heard all week that they'd only given up two touchdowns and our guys were up for the challenge. At the end of the day, when those things are said, those don't go on the bulletin board those things are just remembered."

