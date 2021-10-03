Patriots plan to honor Tom Brady pregame and possibly midgame against Buccaneers
The Patriots plan to honor former quarterback Tom Brady with a pregame video tribute Sunday night, per reports. Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Gillette Stadium for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff, his first appearance in Foxboro since leaving the Patriots franchise in March 2020 after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles. Brady is 68 yards away from breaking the NFL’s all-time career passing yards record. If he breaks the record tonight, the Patriots will pause the game and honor him, according to ESPN.www.bostonherald.com
