White House, TN

Democrats will be ‘disappointed’ as party pares agenda – White House

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior White House adviser said on Sunday that Democrats will be disappointed as the party trims President Joe Biden’s agenda to fit political realities on Capitol Hill, but vowed two major pieces of legislation in the package would become law. “People will be disappointed. People will...

NJ.com

Wonder why House Democrats split over Biden’s big agenda? Blame this N.J. congressman.

The original idea was for House Democrats to operate on two tracks. Progressives would back bipartisan legislation negotiated between moderate Democrats and Republicans to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure. And moderates would support a separate spending bill with as much as $3.5 trillion to fund progressive priorities such as fighting climate change and expanding health coverage and child care, to be paid for by raising taxes on the rich and corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
New York Post

Trump’s possible 2024 White House run giving Democrats anxiety

​The rising likelihood of former President Donald Trump mounting a bid for the White House in 2024​ paired with President Biden’s falling poll numbers​ are giving Democrats anxiety, according to a report. Stoking more speculation is Trump’s campaign-style rally Saturday at the state fairgrounds in Iowa, the key early voting...
Cedric Richmond
Pramila Jayapal
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
Scott Malone
#Senate Democrats#Moderate Democrats#Reuters#Capitol Hill#Nbc#Cnn
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
POLITICO

Trump tells 4 former aides to defy Jan. 6 committee's subpoena

Former President Donald Trump is directing a group of his former aides to ignore a subpoena from the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and signaling he will go to court to block their testimony to the investigators. The committee has subpoenaed documents and testimony from four Trump...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
accountingtoday.com

Biden team seeks to pare back economic agenda in strategy shift

The White House is trying to broker a deal to scale back Joe Biden’s ambitious economic agenda, weighing liberal policy priorities against centrist concerns about inflation and tax hikes in a recalibration of strategy for the legislation. The president, meanwhile, is seeking to drum up public support for the plan...
