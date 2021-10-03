CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Riddle Sees Bron Breakker Being A Main Eventer In The Next Few Years

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bron Breakker, dude’s a house,” Riddle said. “Guys pretty stacked, you know? I mean, right now, he reminds me of a younger Goldberg. I feel like him on the mic, he’s very short, very intense, and then in the ring, he’s not doing a lot of dips and dives, but he definitely gets the job done. The guys a ball of muscle, that’s all I can say. When I think of breakout stars, when I think of up and coming future guys and I see that guy, I think, yeah. That guy in three years could be fighting for the world championship. he looks the part. Now, only time will tell, but from what I’ve seen, he’s going to have a pretty bright future.”

