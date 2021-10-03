Matthew M. Williams Unveils a Partnership with Artist Josh Smith at Givenchy
Fashion designers are coming out of the pandemic looking not only for new ways of working, but new moods to reflect the purgatory-like state of late 2021. Matthew M. Williams has found both at Givenchy with the help of the American artist Josh Smith, whose ceramic sculptures and Grim Reaper paintings are rendered in vibrant, joyous colors. Together, they’ve translated the happy-freaky mood of Smith’s artistic practice to Williams’s spring 2022 collection to be presented in Paris this evening.www.vogue.com
