Matthew M. Williams Unveils a Partnership with Artist Josh Smith at Givenchy

Writer and filmmaker Jacob Brown and painter Benjamin Curtin Staker met about eight years ago when Benji was singing backup vocals in a band. Jacob caught a show he played at the Boom Boom Room in New York City’s Meatpacking District. A couple of years later, they became friends while living in L.A. “We really hated living there,” Jacob admits. “I moved back to New York after nine months, and he soon followed. And we both ended up being single. Initially he was traveling a lot as a model, spending months at a time in Tokyo, Paris, or Guangzhou, but when he was in New York, we started hanging out a lot as friends.” They discovered all kinds of shared interests—obsessions over obscure books, artists, and aesthetics. “There was never that awkward dating or getting to know each other phase because we were already friends,” Jacob says. “So when we first kissed outside a West Village bar, the relationship already felt inevitable and comfortable and exciting and wonderful.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO