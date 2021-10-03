CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew M. Williams Unveils a Partnership with Artist Josh Smith at Givenchy

By Steff Yotka
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fashion designers are coming out of the pandemic looking not only for new ways of working, but new moods to reflect the purgatory-like state of late 2021. Matthew M. Williams has found both at Givenchy with the help of the American artist Josh Smith, whose ceramic sculptures and Grim Reaper paintings are rendered in vibrant, joyous colors. Together, they’ve translated the happy-freaky mood of Smith’s artistic practice to Williams’s spring 2022 collection to be presented in Paris this evening.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue

5 Things To Know About Matthew M Williams’s First Live Givenchy Show

For his first Givenchy show in front of an audience Matthew M Williams called upon the American artist Josh Smith to shake things up. From the vibrant colours that looked riotous next to Williams’s trademark monochromatic palette, to the experimental accessories that will be catnip for Instagrammers, there was, as Smith told Vogue, “a lot to be gained artistically” out of the collaboration. Here, five things to know about the Givenchy spring/summer 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Olivier Rousteing Shares the Moving Story of His Burns Recovery for the First Time

To celebrate his 10th anniversary as creative director of the house of Balmain last month, Olivier Rousteing staged the kind of spectacle only a designer with his audacious vision could pull off. Featuring 6,000 attendees, a performance from Doja Cat, runway walks from the likes of Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni, and a voiceover celebrating his work courtesy of Beyoncé, it capped Rousteing’s decade at the house with all the brilliant bombast that has become his unmistakable signature.
Vogue Magazine

Inside Bruna Marquezine’s Stunning Trip to Paris and Givenchy’s Front Row

Bruna Marquezine knows her fashion. The Brazilian star has become a front row regular and renowned for her personal style. Still, she was struck by Matthew M. Williams’s first live runway show for Givenchy. “It was much more than a show; it was an immersive and sensorial experience,” she shared post-event. “The venue, the soundtrack, and the atmosphere that he created to present the collection was extremely bold [yet] sensible at the same time.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Givenchy RTW Spring 2022

In his short time at Givenchy, Matthew Williams has made daring, statement footwear a strong element of his silhouettes, and his spring show took that to a new zenith. Men and women alike stalked a vast white oval in the Paris La Défense Arena in striking thigh-high boots with bulbous, clog-like soles that are bound to be a hit, especially in unusual shades like mauve or kelly green.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Matthew M. Williams
Person
Josh Smith
Person
David Zwirner
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Early fans of Johanna Ortiz will remember her breakthrough piece from 2015: an off-the-shoulder, puffed-sleeve, sold-out-everywhere striped shirt called the Tulum Top. Her brand has come a long way since then, aesthetically and businesswise. The top’s mix of familiarity and Latin flair has trickled out into tailoring, evening dresses, jewelry, and shoes, and nearly everything is made in Ortiz’s vertically integrated atelier in Cali, Colombia. “Cali isn’t exactly a fashion capital,” she joked on a Zoom from Paris, where she’s presenting spring 2022 by appointment. Indeed, the “traditional” way of doing things as a Cali-based designer would have been to produce her collections elsewhere—maybe in Italy, maybe in Asia—using materials sourced from another corner of the globe. That process would require multiple rounds of shipments and cargo flights, hardly a sustainable approach.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

What’s Eating Givenchy?

Hmm, I found myself thinking on Saturday night, perched beneath a glowing oval of light in a Paris arena with a jillion other people at the Givenchy show. Hmmmmmmm. I was thinking “Hmmmm” because of a strange quality present. You see, there was an “original score” (in creative director Matthew Williams’s words) by Young Thug, good California-kid casting (long glossy hair!), hype-fluent products like big stompy bubbly boots and laundry bag backpacks, and a thematic consistency down to the free bottles of black lemonde. In other words, the show had all the right stuff for a successful live runway debut for Williams, who joined the house in late summer 2020 and has been churning out digital collections since, including a lookbook for his first collection shot by Heji Shin that I really adored.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Ruby Aldridge Takes Vogue Behind the Scenes of the Rodarte Show

Without a doubt, one of the standout shows of New York Fashion Week was Rodarte’s spring 2022 show. The final look, a lilac dress with a built in cape speckled with mushroom illustrations, is still making rounds on social media. “When we were talking about the show and the inspiration, we were thinking it was all about the individual experience, communal experience, and artistic experience,” says Laura Mulleavy, who co-designs Rodarte with her sister Kate, in Vogue’s latest video. One of the first models they thought of to bring this vision to life was Ruby Aldridge. So who better to take Vogue along for a day in the life prepping for the show?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How Giveon Gave Chanel a Gentleman’s Perspective

Chanel’s front row never lacks star power, but there was a fresh face in the audience this season: ultra-stylish R&B singer-songwriter Giveon. The Los Angeles native took in Virginie Viard’s ’90s-inspired spring 2022 collection in style, flying in for the occasion and wearing head to toe Chanel. The ornate black and white “fantasy tweed” coat from the Métiers d’art show stunned when it debuted on the runway back in May, but Giveon and stylist Yashua Simmons put their twist on things to create a look he described as “powerful, classic, and inspired.”
Vogue Magazine

Paula Canovas del Vas Sees Fashion’s Sensory Potential

If you know the name Paula Canovas del Vas, you likely know it for the designer’s devil-toed shoes and accessories. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Canovas del Vas started her label in 2018 and immediately garnered buzz around the pronged pieces, developing the pointy motif as her unofficial signature. For spring 2022, she evolves the horned look, using it as a silhouette for trousers, skirts, and jackets to give the body a bulbous, surreal shape.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Statement Turtleneck Is Already Taking Over This Fall—Shop 21 Styles Here

All hail the statement turtleneck. New iterations of the fall essential are proving to be so much more than a cover-up layering piece. While we’ll always love the elegance of a classic turtleneck, right now we’re being drawn to something with a little more flair. And we’re finding inspiration for these tricked-out turtlenecks on both the runways and our favorite street style players.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Niccolò Pasqualetti Thinks Outside the Box With a Confident Ready-to-Wear Debut

Having done the rounds at The Row, Loewe, and Alighieri, Niccoló Pasqualetti decided to step off of the carousel of fashion for a while. The designer spent the lockdowns back home in rural Tuscany. There, working with local artisans, Pasqualetti launched their own line of jewelry, featuring biomorphic shapes made using leftover stone from the interiors industry and found objects. Things moved fast, this spring the designer took home Who Is On Next’s Franca Sozzani award.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Paris’s Most Secretive Stylist on Working With Saweetie

A few years ago, Youth Smhr attained a rare kind of anonymous fame in the fashion industry. The Paris stylist would dress up his brothers, sister, and friends in silky robes or cinched belts and post them on Instagram, with only his arms visible in the frame. No one ever knew the face behind these looks; you could only see doubled-up baggy jeans and a torso strapped with fanny packs. “I really wanted to show my work first and not myself,” the stylist told Vogue in 2016. Now Smhr is back in the limelight, and while he has still not revealed his actual name, he has shown his face and has a megawatt client: Saweetie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The 6 Biggest Beauty Trends of Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022

The curtains have closed on yet another Paris Fashion Week. But while the spring clothes will have to wait, there’s an abundance of see-now-wear-now beauty that’s yours for the taking—or at least some midday mood boarding. Providing an instant dose of freshness, healthy skin was paired with lips that sparkled—whether from a thick coat of lightweight gloss or layered-in sparkling sequins. On the illustrative-eye-makeup front, there were knifelike strokes of eyeliner and twinkling washes of shimmer punctuated by splashes of bright color. Bold tints also found their way into hair, with an array of fluorescent-bright fantasy dye jobs that were an accessory all their own. Finally, hair of all textures was either shiny and sculpted for a lustrous finish or left loose and air-dried to capture a more come-as-you-are spirit. Here, a deeper look at the six biggest trends of Paris Fashion Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Wore Thom Browne for Their Wedding at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Writer and filmmaker Jacob Brown and painter Benjamin Curtin Staker met about eight years ago when Benji was singing backup vocals in a band. Jacob caught a show he played at the Boom Boom Room in New York City’s Meatpacking District. A couple of years later, they became friends while living in L.A. “We really hated living there,” Jacob admits. “I moved back to New York after nine months, and he soon followed. And we both ended up being single. Initially he was traveling a lot as a model, spending months at a time in Tokyo, Paris, or Guangzhou, but when he was in New York, we started hanging out a lot as friends.” They discovered all kinds of shared interests—obsessions over obscure books, artists, and aesthetics. “There was never that awkward dating or getting to know each other phase because we were already friends,” Jacob says. “So when we first kissed outside a West Village bar, the relationship already felt inevitable and comfortable and exciting and wonderful.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Inside Offset’s Paris Fashion Week, From Modeling for Balenciaga to Shopping With Cardi B

For Demna Gvasalia’s spring 2022 Balenciaga show in Paris earlier this week, the designer eschewed a traditional runway in favor of a campy red carpet. Models and stars alike—Amber Valletta, Dev Hynes, Elliot Page, and Isabelle Hupper among them—struck poses wearing his new, bold-silhouetted designs for staged paparazzi. The rapper Offset modeled Look 60, Balenciaga’s slouchy leather jacket, a long plaid shirt, and baggy trousers. “It was an honor,” Offset tells Vogue. “Balenciaga is a beautiful brand and Denma personally casted me. The production was next level. It felt more like a film premiere than a fashion show with red carpet vibes, and I’m familiar with that.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander & Matthew Daddario Board Thriller ‘Into The Deep’ For Signature Films & Tea Shop Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on Into The Deep, a thriller from Signature Films and Tea Shop Productions that is now shooting in Cornwall, UK. Ella-Rae Smith (The Stranger), Jessica Alexander (A Banquet), and Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters) are leading the pic, which comes from debut director Kate Cox. David Betton (The Banishing) penned the screenplay. Into the Deep follows Jess (Smith), a young woman who, desperate to escape her small coastal town, meets a stranger promising a romantic escape. As the couple spend time together on his yacht, a change in circumstances results in deceit, mistrust, and violence. Producers are Sarah Gabriel and Marc Goldberg of Signature Films, and Mark Lane, Leonora Darby, and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions (47 Meters Down), with executive producers Christian Mercuri of Capstone and David Haring of Amet Entertainment. Capstone and Amet are financing and Capstone will handle worldwide sales at the virtual AFM in November. Smith is represented by United Agents. Alexander is represented by United Agents and Rogue Management. Daddario is represented by Innovative Artists and Harvest Talent Management. Cox is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Fans of Pernille Teisbæk and Mango Will Love Their New Collaboration—Shop It Here

Mango is selective with its collaborations, and the brand’s latest partnerships reflect this with collections designed by Sofía Sanchez de Betak, aka Chufy, and artist André Saraiva. Now, Mango returns with another marked collaboration—this time in tandem with Pernille Teisbæk, one of fashion’s first guard of mega-influencers. “We’ve been discussing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

