Lockett caught all four of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Vikings. After two huge games to begin the season, Lockett turned in a far more pedestrian line Sunday as it was DK Metcalf's turn to shine instead. At least one of Russell Wilson's two elite receivers is likely to pop in any given week, but the fact that Lockett has seen five targets or less in two of three games so far makes him the more volatile of the duo heading into a Week 4 clash with the 49ers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO