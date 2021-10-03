Game Day Gallery: NC State vs Louisiana Tech
RALEIGH, NC -- As in years past, the post-Clemson hangover appeared to be in play as the Wolfpack offense struggled early. As the offense began to gain its footing, the defense struggled. If anything, it was the opposite of complimentary football. Unlike in years past, this team showed its maturity and resiliency once again, coming up with big plays on offense, and an even bigger play on defense as sophomore safety Jakeen Harris came down with game-sealing interception as time expired.247sports.com
