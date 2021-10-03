CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week's elections could pave way for Prague to Czech out of EU

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elections in the Czech Republic later this week have largely been ignored, but the political situation in the country is not only compelling, it could have ramifications for the rest of Europe, and in particular for the EU. Czechs go to the polls on Friday and Saturday in legislative...

www.birminghamstar.com

