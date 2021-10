Over the years, the Indian Premier League has produced a lot of thrilling encounters that went down the wire. It is always exciting to see two IPL teams playing against each other in the Super Over. The first-ever Super Over in the T20 Extravaganza took place in 2009 when the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals ended in a tie. Since then, cricket fanatics have been entertained by many Super Overs.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO