Where to find beautiful autumn color in Clark County and beyond

White is the color of winter, there is no doubt in my mind although I might get an argument from residents of southern states. Green is the color of spring and who could argue with that? Red defines summer — the color of roses, cherries, and apples. But what about autumn, a time of many colors as fall foliage puts on its annual show before winter? I believe autumn is defined by a single color, yellow. This is the color of late maturing flowers that provide important food sources for wildlife and insects and are a last hurrah before the dull gray of early winter sets in. There are three plants that usher in the fall for me and each has a unique and interesting story. I’ll explain in this and the following two columns.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO