Where to find beautiful autumn color in Clark County and beyond

Albert Camus said, “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” As we transition into the cooler temperatures of October, we welcome sweaters, pumpkin spice, and the explosion of color in our Beehive state. Although the autumn season is short, it can be spectacular for Utahns who wish to experience the changing leaves and bask in the beauty of oranges, yellows, reds, and even pinks and purples of our natural landscape. If you’re outdoorsy, hiking in Utah’s various mountain ranges is the best way to immerse yourself in the kaleidoscope of color with fewer people around. But even enjoying a leisurely drive through our canyons in early October will reward you richly with breathtaking hues and plenty of opportunities for stunning photographs.
Comments / 0