CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Linus Torvalds On Community, Rust and Linux's Longevity

slashdot.org
 8 days ago

As it is, you might be surprised how difficult it is to compile many C programs right now that work under one version of GCC, but not the next. C is my main language, so of course I know this isn't true at all. Once in a few years you might encounter code that needs a newer version of GCC than you have. That's rare even if you're using a stable longterm OS release.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

Bat is Like the cat Command in Linux, But Super-Charged and Written in Rust

As you know, the cat (short for concatenate) is a utility in Linux. One of its most commonly known usages is to print the content of a file onto the standard output stream. But given more time spent in the command line, features like syntax highlighting come in very handy. This is where bat comes in.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

Install Java from your Linux distribution's repositories

There are a number of different ways to install Java on your Linux desktop. An obvious route is to use the packages provided in your Linux distribution. Note that this doesn’t work for everyone; for example, some users may need a very specific version of Java. Before you can start,...
SOFTWARE
freecodecamp.org

Linux tar Command – How to Compress Files in Linux

File compression is an essential utility across all platforms. It helps you reduce file size and share files efficiently. And compressed files are also easier to copy to remote servers. You can also compress older and rarely used files and save them for future use which helps you conserve disk...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Micron's HSE Storage Engine 2.0 Debuts - No Longer Relies On Linux Kernel Modifications

In April 2020 there was the somewhat surprising announcement of Micron announcing their own open-source storage engine designed for SSDs and persistent memory. The Heterogeneous-Memory Storage Engine (HSE) has been redesigned and on Monday debuted in v2.0 form with some fundamental changes. HSE was started to exploit the performance potential...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linus Torvalds
linuxfoundation.org

Rust for Linux: Writing Safe Abstractions & Drivers

Join us for Rust for Linux: Writing Safe Abstractions & Drivers, with Miguel Ojeda, Rust for Linux Maintainer. Rust for Linux aims to bring a new system programming language into the kernel. Rust has a key property that makes it very interesting to consider as the second language in the kernel: it guarantees no undefined behavior takes place (as long as unsafe code is sound). This includes no use after-free mistakes, no double frees, no data races, etc.
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Debian-based MX Linux 21 RC is here to spoil Microsoft's big Windows 11 launch party

Today is October 5, which is particularly significant as it is the official Windows 11 release date. This is even more special as Microsoft's latest desktop operating system isn't just good... it's great. Yes, this is probably the best version of Windows ever, and if you are a Windows user, you should absolutely upgrade if your computer is compatible.
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

Microsoft Has Committed To Right To Repair

The classic Thinkpads (and their classic Hardware Maintenance Manuals) are examples of easily repaired notebooks easily fixed from cannibalized parts. I used to build them from wrecks off Ebay for dirt cheap and their design was generally outstanding. The large Thinkpad community thrives because they remain (mostly) easy to work...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Rust And Linux#Os
slashdot.org

FSF Warns Windows 11 'Deprives Users of Freedom and Digital Autonomy'

From a new statement by the Free Software Foundation:. _______________________________________________________________________. Microsoft claims that "life's better together" in their advertising for this latest Windows version, but when it comes to technology, there is no surer way of keeping users divided and powerless than nonfree softwarechoosing to create an unjust power structure, in which a developer knowingly keeps users powerless and dependent by withholding information. Increasingly, this involves not only withholding the source code itself, but even basic information on how the software works: what it's really doing, what it's collecting, and how often it's snitching on users. "Snitching" may sound dramatic, but Windows 11 will now require a Microsoft account to be connected to every user account, granting them the ability to correlate user behavior with one's personal identity. Even those who think they have nothing to hide should be wary of sharing potentially all of their computing activity with any company, much less one with a track record of abuse like Microsoft...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

What's new with the Windows Subsystem for Linux on Windows 11

The Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) for Windows 11 has been updated with various new features and improvements, including support for Linux GUI apps, changes to make it easier to install and update the platform, File Explorer integration, storage enhancements, and more. On Windows, WSL is the platform that allows...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Longevity
theregister.com

Progress report: Asahi Linux brings forth a usable basic desktop on Apple's M1

Efforts to bring Linux to Apple Silicon have resulted in a basic functional desktop, according to the Asahi Linux team. The project kicked off in earnest with a lengthy blog post earlier this year detailing the challenges involved in getting the OS onto Apple's latest and greatest. Since then Apple...
SOFTWARE
slashdot.org

The Rise of the Robo-Voices

It's actually happening faster than I'd thought it would, but it really looks like we're going to have completely realistic computer-generated movies 'soon' (where soon may still be a few decades). With a large enough catalog of voices and faces, pre-rigged characters to skin, motions mapped and physics applied, there's...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Firefox now shows ads as sponsored address bar suggestions

Actually this might not be as terrible an idea as it sounds. It depends on (1) How intrusive the ads are, (2) How relevant the ads are, and (3) Whether Mozilla can convince me they erase the search history within 5 seconds of my decision about the ads. Oh, wait....
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

PC Building Simulator Is Free On the Epic Games Store

Like the majority of sim games, PCBS speaks to a very specific type of fantasy. If your idea of a good time is overclocking your computer while managing a small business, this is a game that does exactly that. My favorite feature has to be making your work computer in-game look exactly like your computer IRL. The game will even adjust the RGB lighting and wallpaper of your machine to match. However, depending on your level of experience, the game can actually serve as a worthwhile educational tool for anyone who wants to learn more about... well, building PCs.
SMALL BUSINESS
Phys.org

Video: Are we standing on a quadrillion tons of diamonds?

There might be a quadrillion tons of diamonds 100 miles below Earth's surface. But the farthest we've traveled is 7 miles down, so how could we know that?. Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details to third parties.
SCIENCE
Neowin

Linux Mint 20.3 due by Christmas and project's website receives a fresh look

Clem Lefebvre, head of the Linux Mint project, has announced that the next version of Linux Mint, version 20.3, will be available by Christmas in three flavours – Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce. The new update is codenamed Una which is just one letter away from the codename of the current version, Uma. Accompanying today’s news, the project updated its website so that it looks modern and is easier to use.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy