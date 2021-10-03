Genshin Impact 2.2 update brings new characters, teases OnePlus collaboration for China

Genshin Impact has had quite an eventful past few months. The biggest updates to the game dropped in the form of 2.0 and 2.1, building upon another set of exciting gameplay elements to one of the better games on Android. Genshin Impact is also celebrating its one-year anniversary, and players have been treated to fair few freebies along the way (but not without many free-to-play players criticizing the previously planned set of freebies). Anyway, it’s time for a new update, and we get v2.2 with a new character Thoma, a new location unlock in the Inazuma region, new monsters, a collaboration with Razer for global, and a teaser for an upcoming OnePlus collaboration for China.