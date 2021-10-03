CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact 2.2 update brings new characters, teases OnePlus collaboration for China

By Aamir Siddiqui
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact has had quite an eventful past few months. The biggest updates to the game dropped in the form of 2.0 and 2.1, building upon another set of exciting gameplay elements to one of the better games on Android. Genshin Impact is also celebrating its one-year anniversary, and players have been treated to fair few freebies along the way (but not without many free-to-play players criticizing the previously planned set of freebies). Anyway, it’s time for a new update, and we get v2.2 with a new character Thoma, a new location unlock in the Inazuma region, new monsters, a collaboration with Razer for global, and a teaser for an upcoming OnePlus collaboration for China.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

Genshin Impact’s 2.2 livestream kicks off this week

Genshin Impact’s current update is nearing the end of its cycle, so it’s time to get a peep at what’s on the horizon for the popular anime game. Developer Mihoyo has revealed on Twitter that it’s hosting a livestream at the end of the week to preview what’s coming in update 2.2.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Genshin Impact Version 2.2 livestream start time, how to watch, and what to expect

Can Genshin Impact bounce back from its anniversary flop? September 2021 marked the free-to-play RPG’s first birthday, but developer miHoYo marked the occasion with a stingy array of rewards. It’s not a great look for the team behind a game that generated more than $150 million in the first week of September 2021 alone, but the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 2.2 update is an opportunity for redemption.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact update 2.2 reveal announced alongside surprise Primogem and glider gift

Genshin Impact update 2.2 will be revealed this Sunday, October 3, and developer MiHoYo's rolled out the red carpet with a surprise freebie. Several Asia-based Genshin Impact players (or those with Asian server accounts) have shared screenshots of a new mail reward being sent to all players. Titled "Thank you to all our travelers," the gift is marked as the first of four bundles to come and includes 400 Primogems plus a new glider. European and American servers should receive this gift soon given the game's staggered server schedule.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Oneplus X#Headsets#Thoma There
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Childe original character design has been revealed

Genshin Impact updates 2.0 and 2.1 have brought much-needed fresh content after all the previous banner re-runs which kind of felt like filler updates. After numerous new characters like Ayaka, Yoimiya, Raiden Shogun and Sara, we could expect a character drought for the foreseeable future. A recent post by the...
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

All You Need to Know About Genshin Impact Version 2.2

During Tokyo Game Show 2021’s livestreamed festivities this evening, MiHoYo hosted an hour-long showcase focused on Genshin Impact Version 2.2: Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog. Due to go live on all international servers on 13 October 2021, this update brings a collection of new content including the final of Inazuma’s six major islands, a new playable 4-star character and a range of new challenges and mini-games to be rolled out over the coming weeks. Furthermore, those who have not claimed the Horizon Zero Dawn 5-star crossover character ‘Saviour From Another World‘ Aloy, will be able to do from the day Version 2.2 launches.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Genshin Impact 2.2 Special Program Introduces Both New and Returning Characters; Merchandise, Rhythm Game, and More

This morning, developer MiHoYo marked their presence at Tokyo Game Show 2021 with the Genshin Impact at TGS Special Program, which delivered the latest information regarding Version 2.2, “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog”. We’ve compiled all the information that was revealed. Please note that some of the following images...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Genshin Impact's 2.2 update out 13th October

Genshin Impact's 2.2 update Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog comes out 13th October, developer miHoYo has announced. This is the update that makes Aloy from Sony's Horizon series available for free on all platforms, including PlayStation, PC and mobile (Aloy was previously only available on PlayStation). Into the Perilous...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Country
China
nichegamer.com

Genshin Impact 2.2 Update Launches October 13, Razer Partnership Announced

Developer miHoYo has announced the Genshin Impact 2.2 update launches October 13, news confirmed at Tokyo Games Show 2021. Alongside the news that the Genshin Impact 2.2 update launches October 13 is that miHoYo is partnering with Razer to produce Genshin Impact-emblazoned hardware. Here’s a rundown on the new update,...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact: Will Yelan be the first Dendro character?

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact News: New Version 2.2 Enemies in Tsurumi Island

Genshin Impact’s latest special program has revealed a whole slew of brand-new content, events, and freebies, which travelers can enjoy in the coming weeks. The introduction of the new Inazuma island, Tsurumi Island, is a major part of the next content update. Players will need to explore this treacherous land in order to reap its hidden treasures and learn its unsettling history. As usual, every new area introduces new monsters that wander the place, but the new enemies in Tsurumi Island may be one of the most dangerous ones to date.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Razer and Genshin Impact Form An Alliance of New Products

Razer Inks and miHoYo announced their collaboration to bring their fans a better gaming experience. Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced a new strategic partnership with global interactive entertainment developer and publisher, miHoYo for its free-to-play, award-winning title, Genshin Impact. As part of this partnership, Razer...
BUSINESS
Siliconera

Serenitea Pot Inazuma Interior Coming in Genshin Impact 2.2

During the TGS 2021 Genshin Impact 2.2 stream, details came up about the Serenitea Pot Inazuma realm layout and items. It turns out those will be a part of the 2.2 update for the game. However, in order to actually use them in your area, people will need to raise their favor level with the Sacred Sakura at the Grand Narukami Shrine to access part of it.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.2: five-star banner characters officially revealed

Genshin Impact updates 2.0 and 2.1 have brought much-needed fresh content after all the previous banner re-runs which kind of felt like filler updates. After numerous new characters like Ayaka, Yoimiya, Raiden Shogun and Sara, we could expect a character drought for the foreseeable future. The live stream also confirmed...
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

'Genshin Impact': Upcoming Character Banners Confirmed For Patch 2.2

The recently concluded Special Program for “Genshin Impact” has revealed the upcoming character banners for the next major patch that’s due out next week. Patch 2.2 will see the return of two limited-time 5-star characters: Childe and Hu Tao. Rumors of a third Childe banner rerun were previously circulating around the “Genshin Impact” community, which caused a stir among fans who were hoping for an early Xiao or Ganyu reruns instead.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Genshin Impact version 2.2 launches on October 13, adding the last Inazuma island, new character Thoma, seasonal events, challenges, and more

Mihoyo has announced that Genshin Impact version 2.2 will launch on October 13 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. Dubbed 'Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog', this update adds the last island for the Inazuma area, a new playable character Thoma, new seasonal events, new challenges, and new minigames. This update also brings Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, previously released for PlayStation platforms, as a collaboration character for those playing on mobile devices and PC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy