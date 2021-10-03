CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Users of KuCoin Exchange Forced to Close Their Accounts Till End of 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Chinese ban on the cryptocurrency industry has taken another victim – this time, it’s the popular exchange KuCoin. Mainland Chinese users of KuCoin will have to withdraw all their funds and close their accounts by the end of the year, said the exchange earlier today. This is a direct consequence of the latest crackdown from the People’s Bank of China.

