Bitcoin took another swing at $56,000 but to no avail so far. However, BTC’s dominance over the alts has increased further. Following yesterday’s price slide below $54,000, bitcoin has started increasing in value once more and has neared $56,000. Although some altcoins like XRP and DOT have charted notable gains in the past 24 hours, BTC’s dominance has also risen.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO