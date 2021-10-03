CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Pro-BLM, Rainbow Flag-Waving TikToker Became a Conspiracy Theory Super-Spreader

By Andrea Marks
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn TikTok, the user @tythecrazyguy has amassed 3.7 million followers talking about one of the internet’s most popular topics: conspiracy theories. But Ty is not a typical conspiracy theorist. He’s a high school senior who posts rainbow flags during Pride Month, supports Black Lives Matter, and condemns Trump. In videos that often garner millions of views, he dishes to followers about what he calls the “ConspiracTEA” of the day. Many of his videos may be tongue-in-cheek, but the trouble with explaining the world’s craziest theories — from Birds Aren’t Real and Flat Earthers to Hollywood coverups and Wayfair-based child sex-trafficking rings — in a compelling and shareable format is it’s also a great way to spread them.

#Conspiracy Theories#Conspiracies#Blm#Tiktoker#Tythecrazyguy#Black Lives Matter#Wayfair
