HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Shares Sweet Message Of Love And Devotion To Her Lover And Bandmate

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale has shared a sweet message of love and devotion to her partner and bandmate of 18 years, HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger. On Saturday (October 2), Hale took to her Instagram to share a black square with the date "October 2nd" on it, and she wrote in an accompanying message in part: "On this day, 18 years ago. I kissed you. I opened a door that changed my life forever. I found a light, a partner in crime, a love.

96.3 The Blaze

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale + Strung Partner for Guitar String Jewelry Line

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and the guitar string jewelry company Strung have teamed up for an exclusive line of accessories made out of Hale's own personal guitar strings. The necklaces and bracelets in the collection were hand-crafted by Strung out of strings that the rocker has actually played and donated to the company, and each come with a signed authenticity card as confirmation. A portion of the proceeds from the line will go toward the non-profit organization MusiCares.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Denise Bidot Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Lil Wayne: ‘The Greatest Love of My Life’

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot took to Instagram on Monday to wish the rapper a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my favorite human on this or any planet. You’ve been my teacher, friend, and the greatest love of my life. Cheers to you @liltunechi. You truly are the goat,” the model wrote alongside images of them standing next to lifesize letters of their initials. Wayne turned 39 on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
CinemaBlend

So, How Does Kevin Federline Feel About Britney Spears Ending Her Conservatorship?

The drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship has really ramped up in the past few months. After speaking out against the order in court for the first time over the summer, and detailing many alleged abuses committed by her dad, Jamie, as he ran her financial affairs, the singer has now seen herself get closer than ever to having the conservatorship ended altogether. But, with all of the people who’ve had things to say about the case recently, one voice which has mostly been absent is that of Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband and the father of her two sons. Now, we know how Federline feels about the pop star ending her conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Engaged To Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa After 4 Years Of Dating – See Ring Photo

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Danny Fujikawa with a sweet cozy photo that showed off her gorgeous ring. Kate Hudson is engaged! The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news with an adorable photo of her and hew new fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 35. In the pic, they were leaning in for a kiss while holding onto each other and standing in front of the ocean as she put her hand on his chest. Her engagement ring could be seen as she flashed a huge smile at her husband-to-be.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff Turns 60, Seemingly Gets Snubbed by Three Kids

It's not everyday that someone turns 60 years old. For Matt Roloff, it's actually only one day day. The Little People, Big World patriarch celebrated this milestone occasion on October 7, citing the birthday via an Instagram post that included a photo of many loved one gathering for a super fun bash.
CELEBRITIES

