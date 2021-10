Lewis Hamilton has said he does not expect to start Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid.Hamilton’s Mercedes team are weighing up whether to hand the Briton a fourth engine here – one more than is permitted – with doubts over reliability.Such a move would see Hamilton, who leads Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just two points in the world championship standings with seven rounds left, penalised and thrown down the order.Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that a fresh engine is on the table – but speaking on Thursday, the seven-time world champion said: “At the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO