World Superbikes: Rea fights back with Portimao win as Razgatlioglu crashes out

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight for the World Superbike Championship title took another twist in the second feature race in Portimao as Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea won while Toprak Razgatlioglu crashed out. Six-time champion Rea, 34, England's Scott Redding and title rival Razgatlioglu put on a thrilling race. However Razgatlioglu crashed out with...

