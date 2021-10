1 You’ll see Boston Marathon runners on the course in Framingham and all along the 26.2 mile route today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. About 70,000 runners will be on the course as part of the virtual marathon Oct. 8-9-10 and another 20,000 runners will be on the course for the actual 125th annual Boston Marathon on October 11.

