It’s the penultimate match of Week 7, and the two champions of the past two seasons lock horns at Anfield here as we conclude this week’s EPL Windup. This weekend, defending English champions Manchester City travel to Anfield in the highly anticipated showdown with league leaders and 2020 champions Liverpool. The biggest match of the season for both clubs and one with clear title implications promises to be a battle of extreme proportions as some of the finest footballing talents in the world from two European powerhouses will be on display. As always, we have the big match covered here, but you can check out all the odds for this weekend’s EPL games at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO