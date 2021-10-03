CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

French Onion Soup

By LC Editors
leitesculinaria.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This French onion soup tastes just like the classic, with plenty of onions and leeks in a rich homemade broth. Here’s how to make it. Adapted from Frank Mentesana | Jerome Audureau | Once Upon a Tart | Alfred...

leitesculinaria.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Onion Soup#Vegetable Soup#Soups#Grated Cheese#Swiss Cheese#Food Drink#Lc#Super Glue
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

What is Schnitzel?

With a crispy coating and tender fillet of meat, it's no wonder that schnitzel is a popular dish in a lot of parts of the world. But what exactly is this hearty dish? And where did it come from? Read on to learn more:. What is Schnitzel Made From?. In...
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

3-INGREDIENT APPLE CAKE

Our most popular recipe (most clicked on recipe) from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this 3-Ingredient Apple Cake from Cincy Shopper. Our other featured recipes include: Pop's Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles from The Good Hearted Woman, Easy Homemade Creamed Spinach from The Might Mrs. and I am sharing one of my all time favorite recipes, Pumpkin Dump Cake!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
mommyskitchen.net

Southern Skillet Fried Corn

A sweet and savory skillet style corn made from fresh corn, cut off the cob and sauteed in a cast iron skillet with bacon grease, butter and seasoning. Summer is the time of year when fresh corn is plentiful. There's nothing better than munching on an ear of corn, smothered in melted butter and sprinkled with seasoning salt. Oh how I love corn season in the south. There are so many ways to enjoy corn on the cob, but southern fried skillet corn is my absolute favorite.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Outback Steakhouse Has a Bloomin' Fried Shrimp Appetizer Now

The Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion has a reputation that speaks for itself. And while the Australian-themed eatery has toyed with new versions of the menu item before, take this loaded version with bacon and cheese fries, the chain's latest innovation might be its best yet. Outback is introducing a new...
RESTAURANTS
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
mobilebaymag.com

Recipe: Oyster Stew

1 tablespoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, plus more to taste. 1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over high heat and add oysters. Season with Tony Chachere’s. 2. Cook quickly over medium heat, stirring just until oyster edges are curled. Set aside. 3. In another large saucepan, melt...
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
RECIPES
Mashed

Chilled Cranberry Pineapple Marshmallow Salad Recipe

Fruit makes a delicious base for any dessert, especially one as creamy and rich as this cranberry pineapple marshmallow salad. The quick-prep recipe makes a perfect sweet treat, one that requires no cooking. The fact that this is a refrigerated no-bake dessert also means that this recipe is perfect for even the hottest days, when a fresh warm pie might not be as refreshing as chilled fruit and cream.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy