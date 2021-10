Stefon Diggs knows the picture. After the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-24, in the AFC championship game in January, he stayed to watch the Chiefs celebrate, long after all other Bills had fled the field. His hands are on his hips, and he’s by himself, watching the confetti fall. Some players might hold on to an image like that as motivation. Diggs didn’t feel the need.

