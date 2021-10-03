CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Weekend Update' Hosts Colin Jost And Michael Che Pay A Touching Tribute To Norm Macdonald

 6 days ago

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

NME

‘SNL’ pays tribute to late comedian Norm Macdonald

Saturday Night Live has paid tribute to late star Norm Macdonald following his death last month. The comedian passed away after a private battle with cancer on September 14, with tributes flooding in from the world of entertainment. During SNL‘s season 47 return over the weekend (October 2), the ‘Weekend...
'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to late Norm Macdonald during season premiere

“Saturday Night Live” aired a tribute to former Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald during this week’s premiere of its 47th season. After swapping jokes as usual Saturday about the week’s biggest headlines, current Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took a moment to honor their beloved predecessor, who died last month at age 61 after a private battle with cancer.
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
SNL's Norm Macdonald tribute was a reminder of the vitality the show once had

James Austin Johnson making his debut as President Biden in the Season 47 premiere cold open was a step in the right direction after having celebrities like Alec Baldwin play President Trump and Jim Carrey play Joe Biden, says David Sims. The cold open also showcased Saturday Night Live's largest-ever cast. "That grouping of talent is a fine example of just how deep the SNL bench is now, and how depressing it is to see it wasted," says Sims. "(Aidy) Bryant, (Cecily) Strong, (Ego) Nwodim, and (Melissa) Villaseñor are seasoned actors with years of experience being funny on the show, but they tend to get crammed into stilted sketches like this one, in which each performer tosses off a zingy one-liner about the person they’re portraying but otherwise stands motionless. Johnson’s Biden didn’t leave much of a mark, but that’s in part because of the material he was given, including rote political jabs about Democrats in disarray. As much as I appreciate the introduction of new talent, most of last night’s show was extremely familiar stuff. The host, Owen Wilson, gamely performed bit parts, did a loose Jeff Bezos impression, and satirized his work on the Pixar movie Cars. Held-over pandemic humor came in the form of a goofy school-board meeting and a talk show plagued with false-positive test results. On 'Weekend Update,' Colin Jost and Michael Che—now the longest-tenured pair of hosts in SNL’s history—turned in the same dispirited work they’ve been doing for years. Pete Davidson dropped by for a segment on the Met Gala that seemed to reflect his bafflement that he was somehow still on the show." Sims adds: "Perhaps the most unintentionally piercing moment came as Jost and Che memorialized Norm Macdonald, the former 'Weekend Update' anchor and SNL cast member who died last month. As part of the tribute, the show played a few of Macdonald’s best one-liners from behind the 'Update' desk, and I was again reminded of what a fearless performer he was, unafraid to tell jokes that might bother his bosses or leave audiences bewildered. That’s a vitality SNL hasn’t had in many years, and unless it actually embraces the punchier online energy it’s clearly trying to emulate, it likely won’t get back there."
'SNL' Hilarious Cold Open with Biden, Tribute to Norm Macdonald

"Saturday Night Live" just rolled out the premiere of season 47, and the open did not disappoint ... it was HILARIOUS!. The show, which skewered Donald Trump, took aim at President Biden and Co., with the theme ... and you think you had a bad summer. James Austin Johnson absolutely...
Bryan Cranston And Jerry Seinfeld Devote Their Considerable Talents To This God-Awful Netflix Seinfeld Ad

Remember that Lego Seinfeld set that people were so excited for? Now, what if that existed in nightmare form?.
Kristen Bell Dishes About The Time That Dax Shepard Broke Her Heart

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
