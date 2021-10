If you watched it they dominated every aspect of the game including offense and defense line. I just knew that Jimbos head would roll for that. But now he is King again. Reminds me a little bit of when Malzahn beat Alabama but otherwise had been quite pedestrian. Got a contract deal out of that one. Good for the coaches buyout I suppose. Reminder that on any given Saturday . . . And btw I know we had bresee and Tyler Davis then but I think we are still the only team not to allow Georgia an offensive TD. Hope we did some soul searching this week and DJ can shake it off. Let’s Go Tigers!

FOOTBALL ・ 7 HOURS AGO