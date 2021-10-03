FIFA 22: How to Score Goals Past Goalkeepers
How do you score goals past goalkeepers in FIFA 22? While it may sound self-explanatory, the goalkeepers in EA Sports' football franchise this year are superhuman, making it particularly difficult to slot the ball away. As part of our FIFA 22 guide, we're going to explain how to score goals past goalkeepers in this year's game. For more information, like Best Controller Settings and Camera Settings and Best Wonderkids and Young Players with High Potential in Career Mode, then click through the links.www.pushsquare.com
