Will Smith Names Wild Wild West as His Worst Movie: It's a Thorn in My Side

Regrets, he’s had a few. But then again, one stands out for Will Smith in his review of his film career. Smith participated in GQ‘s “Actually Me” series, going undercover online to talk with social media commenters. On Quora, Smith was asked, “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?” Smith had a quick response. “For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.” The worst? “I don’t know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it,” he added. Adding insult to injury, Smith’s role in 1999’s Wild Wild West caused him to turn down the role of Neo in The Matrix.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO