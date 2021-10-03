CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Will Smith Names Wild Wild West as His Worst Movie: It's a Thorn in My Side

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery actor has a movie that they wish they hadn't appeared in and Will Smith is no exception to the rule. While there are a number of movies that have been panned by critics over his career, it seems that Smith himself has one movie that stands out above the others as his biggest regret. Taking part in GQ's "Actually Me," which saw Smith chatting undercover with social media users, a Quora user asked, "In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?" Smith seemed to have an easy answer for both sides of the question in his response.

movieweb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Will Smith Looks Back At His Career, And Names His Worst Choice Of Film Roles

Regrets, he’s had a few. But then again, one stands out for Will Smith in his review of his film career. Smith participated in GQ‘s “Actually Me” series, going undercover online to talk with social media commenters. On Quora, Smith was asked, “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?” Smith had a quick response. “For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.” The worst? “I don’t know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it,” he added. Adding insult to injury, Smith’s role in 1999’s Wild Wild West caused him to turn down the role of Neo in The Matrix.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Will Smith reveals the worst movie he's ever made

Will Smith may be torn as to which of his movies is the best, but he has no such doubts when it comes to naming the one he believes to be his worst. While promoting his upcoming sports drama King Richard, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star looked back over his filmography during a segment with GQ, as he was tasked to go "undercover" on social media and see what his fans have been writing about him in recent months.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Keanu Reeves Confirms R-Rated BRZRKR Movie Is Happening at Netflix with The Batman Writer

John Wick star and breath-taking leading man Keanu Reeves has provided an intriguing update on the various adaptation of his Boom" Studios comic book, BRZRKR, revealing that it will be an R-rated action extravaganza (not his words). The streaming giant is currently developing both a live-action movie adaptation and a follow-up anime series of BRZRKR, with Reeves expected to be star in both.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Jokes About His Worst Movie With A+ Response

As one of Hollywood’s most famous actors, Will Smith starred in many successful movies over the years, from Independence Day and Men in Black to the live-action Aladdin remake and Bad Boys for Life. But not all the entries on Smith’s filmography have been winners, with one of the more well-known duds on the list being 1999’s Wild Wild West. To that end, Smith recently joked about why he considers Wild Wild West to be his worst movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sonnenfeld
Person
Will Smith
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Keanu Reeves
MovieWeb

12 Best Original Netflix Movies, Ranked

Netflix grew from a DVD rental service to a streaming giant releasing original content with 36 Academy nominations and counting to its name. Although some filmmakers who prefer the cinematic experience over streaming services remain reticent to the inevitable industry change happening before our very eyes, that doesn't take away from the fact that streaming platforms such as Netflix produce equally as quality films as those traditionally in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Sean Young Returns to Fight Sand Worms in Dune Mockbuster Trailer

Asylum Entertainment has found their inspiration in many classics, creating their own masterpieces through their unique creative lens. Planet Dune is one of them! Come to watch original recipe Dune star, Sean Young, send her rescue team to retrieve the stranded, stay for the super-duper-sized sandworms! They're coming in hot!
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Matrix Almost Had Madonna Dodging Bullets Alongside Keanu

Madonna has done it all. She sings, dances, acts, directs, you name it. She lives by the rule that there are no rules, and no regrets. Except maybe a tiny little one; she turned down a role in The Matrix!. "Can you believe that?" she exclaimed. "That's like one of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal Says ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Fan-Favorite “Sell Me This Pen” Moment Was Improvised

One fan-favorite moment in The Wolf of Wall Street was improvised from an anecdote Leonardo DiCaprio heard on his way to set, says Jon Bernthal. A recent guest on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones, Bernthal was asked about the experience of working with Martin Scorsese and one of the most quoted moments in the 2013 film. “It’s the mountain top; no one better, never will be,” Bernthal told host Sean Evans of Scorsese. “I learned more even with that sort of limited role. My whole acting style changed off of that.” In the film based on the 2007 memoir of the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wild Wild West#The Old West#U S Secret Service
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Wild West Film Festival

The 3rd annual Wild West Film Festival takes place Saturday, October 9th in the Folsom Historic District. Free to the public to enjoy an educational day filled with activities of Old West American history. Farmers Market opens at 8:00 a.m. followed by the opening of the Wild West Film Festival. Come visit vendor's, old west games and lots of entertainment for the family. The National Anthem will be sung by Folsom local Abby Carrillo who is also a film producer and artist (painter).
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Has The Flash Finally Wrapped Filming?

It's looking like that could be a wrap on The Flash. Recently, there had been reports that the anticipated superhero movie was nearing the end of production ahead of its planned 2022 release. On Friday, a production sound mixer shared a post on Instagram claiming that the team had wrapped their work on the movie. The original post has since been deleted but a screenshot is still floating around online.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

The Matrix Resurrections Preview Explores the Franchise Legacy with Keanu Reeves

Surprise sequel The Matrix Resurrections will soon attempt to continue the legacy of the seminal 1999 original, and with this in mind, Warner Bros. Pictures have now released a new featurette with the entire cast of the new movie, each of whom discusses their own experience with The Matrix. Featuring interviews with the likes of original trilogy stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as new recruits Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Neil Patrick Harris, the featurette is sure to conjure cherished memories in the minds of sci-fi fans.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

Gemma Strong Britney Spears’s teenage sons Jayden and Preston are seen in very rare photograph - and they are so big. Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy