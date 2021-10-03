Lionsgate Wants Fans to Help Make Official Blair Witch Game Using Platform Dorian
This October is being seen by Lionsgate as the season of the Blair Witch, as the movie studio are taking the horror franchise into a new space that will allow everyone to get involved in the story. The idea sees Lionsgate joining forces with fiction creator platform Dorian in a project that allows movie fans the chance to write and submit pieces of fan fiction based on a number of popular Hollywood IPs with the chance of having them made into fully licensed and playable games on the platform.movieweb.com
