Lionsgate Wants Fans to Help Make Official Blair Witch Game Using Platform Dorian

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis October is being seen by Lionsgate as the season of the Blair Witch, as the movie studio are taking the horror franchise into a new space that will allow everyone to get involved in the story. The idea sees Lionsgate joining forces with fiction creator platform Dorian in a project that allows movie fans the chance to write and submit pieces of fan fiction based on a number of popular Hollywood IPs with the chance of having them made into fully licensed and playable games on the platform.

movieweb.com

MovieWeb

Is Marvel's Blade Movie Targeting a Halloween 2022 Release Date?

The rumor mill has Marvel fans freaking out thinking we'll be getting the Blade reboot sooner than expected. On Twitter, the official page for Marvel India posted the "India Release Slate" for the next six Marvel movies, featuring five sequels we already knew about with their 2021 and 2022 release dates attached. Curiously, Blade is also on the roster, and it even names Oct. 7, 2022 as the official release date. Marvel India has since deleted the tweet, but the photo is still floating around online.
MOVIES
TechSpot

Capcom says it wants to make the PC its main platform for games

What just happened? Throughout its long history in the home video games market, Capcom has been known as a console-first company, but that started to change over the last few years with a slew of big releases on the PC. Now, the the Japanese giant's COO says it wants the PC to become its “main platform” going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

James Gunn Is Developing a Secret DC Project

James Gunn is currently one of the most sought after directors in Hollywood right now when it comes to superhero movies following his successful move to the world of DC with The Suicide Squad, which In turn led to the upcoming Peacemaker spin-off series, and of course he is returning to Marvel for his - currently - final Guardians of the Galaxy movie and a Holiday Special. Where he goes from there though is something that has been heavily debated among fans of both franchises, and while there has been a lot of talk about other potential The Suicide Squad spin-offs, nothing has been confirmed. At least, that was the case until this weekend when James Gunn, in one of his usual social media sessions, confirmed that he will be doing something new for DC, but he isn't about to divulge what it is just yet.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie gets first trailer

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has shared its first full trailer today (October 7). Adapted from the iconic horror video game series, which sits firmly in the zombie sub-genre, this new adaptation features the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen, Arrowverse actor Robbie Amell, Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Avan Jogia (Victorious), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Lily Gao (The Expanse) and Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy).
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Erik Feig’s Mid-Budget Film Production Shop Picturestart Revs Up After Lockdown Pause

There are infinite anecdotes about what happened to our best-laid plans when the coronavirus hit. But in the context of Hollywood, one must stop and appreciate the unique pain of Erik Feig — a veteran film executive whose rogue production and financing company Picturestart was only months into its infancy when the global shutdown arrived. Funded by a consortium of top private and strategic investors (including Warner Bros., Scholastic and Bron), former Lionsgate Mo­tion Picture Group co-president Feig’s vision was to serve distinct voices with a uniquely pliable infrastructure. A shop that could fully or partially finance and produce indie-to-mid-budget films...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Universal Boss: Christopher Nolan Is in a ‘Category of One’ When it Comes to Long Theatrical Windows

When Christopher Nolan broke up with Warner Bros. after a 19-year relationship with the studio, at the top of his list of demands for whatever studio would back his next film was that the movie would get a long, exclusive theatrical release. Universal obliged, signing a deal to finance and distribute Nolan’s film about the development of the atomic bomb. But the way Universal sees it, the deal is but an exception to the new rules of Hollywood. Universal chief Donna Langley spoke publicly about the upcoming Nolan project for the first time on Thursday, at The Information’s Women in Tech, Media...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Bungie credits artist whose fan art was mistakenly used in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer

The newest Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer accidentally used a bit of fan art that one artist posted nearly a year ago. As Twitter user Zyron Kai flagged over the weekend, one of the many jump cuts on the wall of evidence shown in the trailer features an image of Xivu Arath, the Hive god of war, which artist Mal E posted on Twitter back on October 30, 2020. It's been gussied up a bit for the trailer, but the resemblance is uncanny. You can see it for yourself around the 42 second mark, though only for a brief moment.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Keanu Reeves Confirms R-Rated BRZRKR Movie Is Happening at Netflix with The Batman Writer

John Wick star and breath-taking leading man Keanu Reeves has provided an intriguing update on the various adaptation of his Boom" Studios comic book, BRZRKR, revealing that it will be an R-rated action extravaganza (not his words). The streaming giant is currently developing both a live-action movie adaptation and a follow-up anime series of BRZRKR, with Reeves expected to be star in both.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox5 KVVU

'Escape Blair Witch' experience opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new immersive experience puts you in the setting of the horror film, "The Blair Witch Project." Just in time for Halloween, 'Escape Blair Witch' is an immersive, multi-room escape experience that brings to life Lionsgate’s iconic blockbuster film franchise, 'Blair Witch.'. Players begin their journey...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 7

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Oct. 7 has an impressive debut from the teen horror film There's Someone Inside Your House, which slashes its way to No. 2. But it's not good enough to topple Jake Gyllenhaal's The Guilty, which sits at No. 1. The only other debut on the list is The Karate Kid (the 2010 do-over, not the original), which premieres at No. 9.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Squid Game Season 2 May Go in a Very Different Direction Teases Creator

Netflix's South Korean survival drama, Squid Game, has taken the world by storm, and while many are still reeling from the merciless brutality that the titular game has left in its wake, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now revealed potential ideas for a second season. Be warned, SPOILERS to follow, so if you haven't seen the series yet, well, what exactly have you been doing with yourself? While Squid Game would work perfectly as a one-and-done series, the show's popularity will have Netflix looking to continue the franchise, and Dong-hyuk has revealed that season 2 could shift away from the contestants and instead focus on one of the series' most mysterious characters: The Front Man.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Donna Langley Says Universal Will Accommodate Christopher Nolan’s 100-Day Theatrical Window; Sees Less Day-And-Date “Stunting” (Like ‘Halloween Kills’); Awaits Peacock “Roadmap”

Donna Langley, chair of Universal Filmed Entertainment, said the studio will accommodate a 100-day theatrical release for Christopher Nolan’s next film but that’s an exception not the rule as windows inevitably shorten. Separately, she said she expects fewer “stunting” day-and-date releases on Peacock, but more studio originals directed to the streamer. “Look, Chris has a precedent at Warner Bros. in the 20 years he was making movies there and he was very clear with, I think, everybody that he spoke with that that was something he was looking to do and so I think that was a sort of point of...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Kate'

“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ayushmann Khurrana to Headline ‘Action Hero,’ From T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana (“Gulabo Sitabo”) will star in “Action Hero,” from T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions. The film will feature an actor’s journey, in front of and behind the lens, and promises slick action and an offbeat satirical sense of humor. This will be Khurrana’s first film in the action genre. Anirudh Iyer, who has assistant director credits on “Paparazzi” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns,” will make his directorial debut with the film. Khurrana previously starred in erectile dysfunction comedy “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” (2017) and gay comedy “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” (2020) for T-Series and Colour Yellow. “I hope our track record...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Face/Off 2 Writer Reveals Studio's Reaction to Script, Talks 'Casting Challenges'

The upcoming sequel to Face/Off is in active development, and screenwriter Simon Barrett has provided a fruitful update on the progress of Face/Off 2. Written by Mike Werb & Michael Colleary and directed by John Woo, Face/Off was released in movie theaters in 1997. The hit movie starred John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in a story where two arch-enemies swap each other's faces, taking on each other's identities unbeknownst to most everyone else.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

House of the Dragon Trailer Reveals First Look at HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel

We have our first look at some actual footage from House of the Dragon. Ahead of WarnerMedia's European launch this month, HBO Max premiered a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff series set "200 years before the fall of the throne." Despite the controversial ending of its parent series, it may be exciting to see this new footage, which fans can do by watching the teaser below.
TV SERIES

