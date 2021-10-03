Rebisco finally wins a set for Philippines in 4-frame loss to Iran's Saipa
In its last assignment in the group stages of the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, Rebisco went all-out and showed just what it was truly made of. While the Filipinas still absorbed a four-set loss, 24-26, 25-22, 13-25, and 17-25 at the hands of Iran's Saipa, they still scored their first won set in the regional tournament inside the Terminal 21 competition hall in Thailand on Sunday.tv5.espn.com
