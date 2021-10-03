CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Upon Further Review: No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 12 Ole Miss 21

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9lhC_0cFm38vH00

As our own Katie Windham put it on our message board: Raise your hand if you predicted a first half shutout for the Alabama defense (I certainly didn't.)

Nearly no one did. The general thinking was that another shootout was more likely, especially considering last year's 63-48 victory at Ole Miss.

So just how different were things from the previous meeting between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin? Consider the following:

- Alabama went from yielding 647 total yards, to 291, a difference of 356.

- Ole Miss managed just three explosive plays, what Saban defines as a run of at least 13 yards and pass completion for at least 17. The Rebels notched 14 in 2020.

- In time of possession, the Rebels dropped from 31:15 a year ago, to just 22:01.

- It went from 13.1 yards per pass completion to just 7.0, despite having the same quarterback.

Player of the Game: He really needs to share this with his linemen, especially left tackle Evan Neal, but one can't overlook Brian Robinson Jr.'s career performance with 171 rushing yards on 36 carries and four rushing touchdowns.

Play of the Game: On the 16th snap of the opening possession, as Ole Miss was going for it on fourth down for the third time already, the Rebels needed just one yard at the Alabama 6 and handed off to 5-9 running back Jerrion Ealy. He was hit in the backfield by safety Jordan Battle, but was still moving forward until colliding with the wall wearing No. 50, defensive tackle Tim Smith, for no gain. Ole Miss didn't have another drive last more than five plays until it was down 35-0 in the second half.

Stat of the game: A year ago, Ole Miss converted all four of its fourth-down opportunities against Alabama and scored a touchdown on each of those possessions for 21 of its 48 points. On Saturday, the Rebels went 2-for-5 on fourth down, and the two happened on the opening drive when Ole Miss failed to score. The result was zero points.

5 Things to Note

1] An Alabama adjustment

The Ole Miss offensive game plan centered around the idea of trying to wear the Alabama defense down and then take shots downfield. It worked decently during the 16-play opening drive, but then the Rebels only ran 18 plays the rest of the half.

One key defensive change the Crimson Tide made from a year ago was to not substitute when the Rebels went hurry-up, in an attempt to minimize confusion. For the most part it worked.

2] Bryce Young

By completing his first seven pass attempts in the first quarter, Young was on a 27-for-29 stretch over two games, for a completion percentage of 93.1 over the five quarters. Even with his late interception against the Rebels, the sophomore still finished 21-for-27 for 77.8 percent, 241 yards and two touchdowns. It gave him a passer efficiency rating of 169.8, with a season rating of 185.1.

Matt Corral's rating Saturday was 145.6, primarily because he didn't have an interception (lost fumbles aren't part of the formula). It'll probably knock him out of the top 10 nationally.

3] First quarter completion streak

Young has completed 70 percent of his passes in all but one game this season (Florida), giving him a season percentage of 73.2. He also isn't benefitting from glorified end-around runs that count as shovel passes as some of his predecessors.

Last year, Mac Jones set the NCAA single-season completion percentage record at 77.4, which was .7 percent better than the previous holder, Texas quarterback Colt McCoy. Jones also did it while playing an SEC-only regular season.

So what did Jones do in the first quarter against Ole Miss last season? Go 10-for-10.

Alabama has competed its last 24 pass attempts in the first quarter against the Rebels, going back to its opening possession in 2019 when pressured Tua Tagovailoa couldn't connect with tight end Miller Forrsitall at the Crimson Tide 26.

However, he did with DeVonta Smith on the subsequent play for a 74-yard touchdown to start the completion streak.

4] Yards after the Catch

If there was a statistical area that suffered from Alabama's 210 rushing yards it was yards after the catch as the Crimson Tide had a season-low 71.

No one is about to complain, especially after last year's shootout.

"It was a combination of we wanted to keep the ball away from them, and the way their defensive structure is with a 32 defense with six defensive backs," Saban said. "It’s hard to throw when they’re dropping eight guys all the time."

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, who had a record-setting three 80-plus yard touchdowns last week against Southern Miss thanks to two kick returns for scores, led the Crimson Tide with 17 yards after the catch.

5] Numbers We're Just Not Used to Seeing

Some of these may turn your head:

  • Ole Miss was just 1-for-8 on third downs during the first half. Of course, that helped lead going for it five times on fourth down ... but still.
  • The Rebels failed to score on the opening possession for the first time this season.
  • The 451 yards allowed were the fewest given up by an Ole Miss defense against an Alabama team since 2014 (396 yards).
  • Alabama has now scored 30-or-more points in 31-straight games. Yes, Alabama, which has tied UCF for the longest streak in modern college football history.
  • The Crimson Tide has gained 400-plus yards of total offense in 44 of its last 46 games.
  • Alabama has been ranked No. 1 or 2 when playing Ole Miss for 11 straight years. One week after losing at South Carolina in 2010, the No. 8 Crimson Tide won at home, 23-10.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young gets message from Nick Saban before Alabama's game against Florida

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ole Miss#Rebels#Stat
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban admits his wife gets on him about defensive schemes

Alabama football coach Nick Saban might arguably be the greatest coach in college football history, but he’s still hearing it at home about some of his defensive schemes. Saban and his wife, Terry, have been married for more than 45 years and there’s definitely one thing she harps on him about, he admitted Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy