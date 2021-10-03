Early voting begins Tuesday for Nov. 2 general election

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Today is the last day for Ohioans to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election. Early voting begins on Tuesday. The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections office, located at the courthouse in New Philadelphia, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday for residents to register. Elections Director Gail Garbrandt said people can also come in to change their address if they have moved or change their name if they have gotten married or divorced since the last election.