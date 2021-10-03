CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Donald Trump Really Say This About AOC?

By Callie McGuire
 6 days ago
One of the things that most Americans can agree on is that you never know what former President Donald Trump will say next. When speaking about opponents, the former reality TV star-turned-45th president is known for using brash words. Journalist David Drucker's upcoming book, "In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP," revealed previously unreported comments by Trump about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, that are raising eyebrows. But should people really be surprised by any of the former president's comments?

