Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to Launch in March 2022

By Sam
otakustudy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that Team Ninja developed Final Fantasy game which was briefly made available as a time-limited demo before disappearing into the night? Well, the wait for the final game is almost over, with Square Enix confirming that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be launching on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via the Epic Games Store) from 18 March 2022.

Game Informer Online

Stranger Of Paradise Gets March Release Date, New Trailer, And Second Demo

Square Enix’s Tokyo Game Show presentation provided a chaotic new look at Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. A beefy new trailer delivered confirmation that Team Ninja’s wacky spin-off/prequel to Final Fantasy 1 arrives on March 18. The new trailer shows off more the game’s action-heavy combat as Jack and...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Final Fantasy Origin Release Date Announced at TGS2021

A new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy I spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, was aired at today’s Square Enix’s broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Along with a glimpse at new characters and gameplay, the game now has a release date: March 18, 2022. This is the first we’ve seen of the title since its announcement and first demo in June.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

TGS 2021 | Check out the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Panel

During Tokyo Game Show 2021, Square Enix and Koei Tecmo hosted a panel about their upcoming Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. During the panel, the team addressed many of the improvements since the first demo released during E3 2021. They also discuss how the feedback helped to guide them with key development decisions. You can check out the full panel in the video below (at the 14:53 mark).
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Mould Three Kingdoms China With Your Imagination with Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires in February 2022

After being indefinitely postponed, Koei Tecmo Games and developer Omega Force finally used Tokyo Game Show 2021 to announce that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was once more on their agenda, giving the game a release date of 15 February 2022 in PAL regions. Giving players freedom to dictate the way the story progresses and even being able to write their own characters into the narrative, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will launch on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam) simultaneously.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Tetsuya Nomura
otakustudy.com

Kingdom Hearts Games Coming to Nintendo Switch via Cloud

Pretty well timed, given Nintendo announced Sora as the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but you will be able to follow the adventures of him and his friends on the Nintendo Switch very soon. Square Enix and Disney have confirmed that 10 Kingdom Hearts games will be making their debut on the Nintendo Switch in the near future as part of three standalone cloud releases – or the all-in one Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpieces for Cloud collection.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Opening Sequence and Battle Screenshots Shared for Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

It is a crossover that you would never expect, but Idea Factory International’s Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise will be crossing over to Marvelous’ Senran Kagura universe later this month. With PlayStation 4 copies set to roll out on 26 October 2021 in North America and 29 October 2021 in PAL regions – you may find yourself wanting a closer look at this game.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Star Citizen’s CitizenCon 2951 Festivities Go Live Tomorrow

While Cloud Imperium Games are once again unable to bring the Star Citizen community together for their annual CitizenCon festivities, they will be livestreaming the entire CitizenCon 2951 event via their Twitch.tv channel starting 9 October 2021 at 3.00pm UTC. While it is a mystery just what they will have on offer at the main showcase, they do promote “exciting updates on new gameplay and content coming soon, development deep-dives, cosplay, community commercials, and more”.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Genshin Concert 2021: ‘Melodies of an Endless Journey’ was Incredible!

Things haven’t been picture perfect for developer MiHoYo these past few weeks, receiving criticism, review bombs and more due to some perceiving them as stingy with 1st Anniversary awards for all players. But regardless of where you stand on the spectrum on this issue, you will want to watch the online portion of Genshin Concert 2021: Melodies of an Endless Journey which just concluded streaming via Youtube (and other platforms depending on where you reside) as I write this. This alone, given it was provided for free, in my opinion, was enough of an Anniversary Present (Not that I would say no to more free primogems or other goodies).
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Origin Jumpworks 400i Announced for Star Citizen PTU 3.15

There were a number of announcements made at Star Citizen’s annual CitizenCon event, including a number of new ships to be made available to backers in the future. Sitting between the Origin Jumpworks 300 and 600 series is the newly unveiled Origin Jumpworks 400i exploration craft. Pledges are now open for this craft – both standalone, upgrade and warbond – with it being available to fly once Alpha 3.15 releases in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

A Photographic Tour of the Origin 400i in Star Citizen

First announced during CitizenCon 2951 earlier today, the surprise flyable ship announcement from Cloud Imperium Games was the Origin Jumpworks 400i, which will be available from Star Citizen Alpha 3.15 in the very near future. With Alpha 3.15 being available on the Public Test Universe (PTU) servers, I was able to jump in and take a few snaps of the ship – and see if it was worth my keeping or melting.
VIDEO GAMES
