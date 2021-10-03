Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to Launch in March 2022
Remember that Team Ninja developed Final Fantasy game which was briefly made available as a time-limited demo before disappearing into the night? Well, the wait for the final game is almost over, with Square Enix confirming that Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be launching on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via the Epic Games Store) from 18 March 2022.www.otakustudy.com
