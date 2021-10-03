Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to Launch in March 2022

Things haven’t been picture perfect for developer MiHoYo these past few weeks, receiving criticism, review bombs and more due to some perceiving them as stingy with 1st Anniversary awards for all players. But regardless of where you stand on the spectrum on this issue, you will want to watch the online portion of Genshin Concert 2021: Melodies of an Endless Journey which just concluded streaming via Youtube (and other platforms depending on where you reside) as I write this. This alone, given it was provided for free, in my opinion, was enough of an Anniversary Present (Not that I would say no to more free primogems or other goodies).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO