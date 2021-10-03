CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Why you might see a sadder, pricier pumpkin patch selection this year

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVvwl_0cFlzjLF00

(NEXSTAR) – Summer may be over, but the drought is not. About half the country is experiencing drought conditions, and it’s taking a toll on fall festivities.

Pumpkin farmers, especially on the West Coast, are seeing fewer varieties and smaller yields. That means you may see fewer options — and a higher price tag — at the pumpkin patch.

“Overall, it’s not good,” said Lyra Marble, owner of Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Culver City, California. “Historically, the crops have been very predictable. California grows big abundant fields of pumpkins that are uniformly perfect. It’s always been the best pumpkin-growing environment.”

But not this year, Marble said. Farmers she works with in California planted larger crops than they usually need to and saw smaller returns. On top of the problems caused by drought, one farm was hit by a “never before seen migratory bird” that ate five acres of seedlings, Marble said.

“The growing season only got worse from there,” she said.

Why can’t we just move water to solve a drought?

Another farmer in the Sacramento valley told a local news station that most of the farmers in the area had their pumpkin crops devastated by a virus. Another in Half Moon Bay, California, said they’ve only grown half of what they typically would so they could use water wisely.

“This year is the hardest I’ve seen for Californian grown pumpkins,” Marble said.

Because it’s been such a challenging year, Marble said pumpkin patches are probably going to be in short supply of certain types of pumpkins, like the popular Blanco variety (the round, white ones) and smaller, ornamental pumpkins and squash.

The devastating drought in California has also forced her pumpkin patch to source pumpkins from farther away, in Oregon. It’s typically too wet to grow quality pumpkins there, Marble said, but the state also had a year that was much drier than average, so they saw an abundant crop.

Is it time to stop flushing the toilet?

The lower supply — and for pumpkin patches like Mr. Bones, the increased cost of transporting pumpkins from Oregon — will mean higher prices on pumpkins. That’s especially true for specialty pumpkins like colorful varieties, Marble said, because they are in shortest supply this year.

Drought also threatens to put a damper on the winter holiday season. “It’s been devastating for Christmas trees,” said Marbles, whose operation pivots from Mr. Bones to Mr. Greentrees come winter. “We are anxious We are expecting the unexpected and structuring the business to adapt.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cadillac News

Busiest weeks of the year approaching for area pumpkin patches

TUSTIN — When Darwin Norman started a pumpkin patch on his farm near Tustin, he did it with the intention of raising a little money for his grandkids’ college education. That was more than 20 years ago. Today, one of his grandchildren, Seth Norman, now helps run the pumpkin patch, which has grown considerably since the time his grandfather planted the first seed in the ground.
TUSTIN, MI
Liberal First

Patch provides paradise of pumpkins

With the Halloween season upon the area, many families will be venturing out to find the perfect jack-o-lantern to decorate. After having to be closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pumpkin Paradise, LLC owners Janet and Steve Weidner are ready to welcome families back to their patch in Sublette for just that.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Sacramento Magazine

Five Pumpkin Patches

It wouldn’t be fall without a little dirt on your shoes from a visit to the pumpkin patch. This year, some of Sacramento’s most beloved family-owned farms are ready to welcome back guests with plenty of kid-friendly activities, new custom-built rides, savory and sweet eats, and all the u-pick pumpkins one can pile onto an old Radio Flyer. Here are five homegrown destinations to experience with your family this spooky season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larchmont Chronicle

Rotary Pumpkin patch, Tree Lot open 15th year on Blvd.

The Wilshire Rotary Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Lot that appear annually at the vacant lot at 568 N. Larchmont Blvd. each October and December celebrate 15 years on Larchmont this year!. The pumpkin patch will be open Sat., Oct. 9 through Sat., Oct. 30 (or until they run out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Only In Northern California

You Could Spend Hours In The 90-Acre Pumpkin Patch At Bishop’s Farm In Northern California

Fall has officially arrived here in Northern California, and you know what that means! It’s time to check out all of the fun fall activities that Northern California has to offer. First stop: Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland, California. This lovely family-owned farm boasts endless entertainment come fall, and their 90-acre pumpkin patch is the […] The post You Could Spend Hours In The 90-Acre Pumpkin Patch At Bishop’s Farm In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
WHEATLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Christmas Trees#Pumpkin Patch#Californian
News Channel Nebraska

Admission free 'Jurgens Pumpkin Patch' open for year two

JANSEN - About four miles from the town of Jansen sits Jurgens Pumpkin Patch. Nick Jurgens and his sister Tabetha had always had a dream of opening a pumpkin patch of their own, and last year they made it happen. “We have grown and sold pumpkins for 10 or 15...
JANSEN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
visithowardcounty.com

Pumpkin Patches in Howard County

Get out and pick out that pumpkin this fall season and enjoy the many fall attractions Howard County pumpkin patches have to offer. Get your flannel shirts out of the closet because the fall season begins September 25th, including hayrides, pumpkin picking, and fall open house events. Clark’s Elioak Farm.
POLITICS
WANE-TV

Can you carve a pumpkin? You might win $500 in Pumpkin-Palooza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Here’s a chance to carve a $500 prize. Pumpkin-Palooza is being rolled out by Headwaters Counseling of Fort Wayne to raise “awareness and funds for good mental health in our community.”. Participants can decorate, carve or design a “live” pumpkin. Categories for pumpkin entries are:
FORT WAYNE, IN
K945

Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

2K+
Followers
547
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy