FAFSA now open for 2022-2023 school year
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Hoosier students and families are encouraged to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is now open for the 2022-2023 school year. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education reminds Hoosiers that filing the FAFSA by April 15, 2022 is imperative for securing money for college and accessing some of the $390 million in state financial aid and billions of dollars in federal aid available for learners.www.spencereveningworld.com
