Nicki Minaj‘s Mom Carol Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute To Her Grandson: ‘May You Grow Up To Live Against The Status Quo’

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vq5BG_0cFlzgh400

Papa Bear is officially a one-year-old!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlW50_0cFlzgh400

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Nicki Minaj‘s mother, Carol Maraj, wrote a sweet message to her grandson, who his family affectionately refer to as “Papa Bear,” in honor of his first birthday.

The rapper’s mom took to Instagram this week with a cute, never-before-seen picture of the baby, writing a heartfelt poem in the caption.

“Happy Birthday Papa Bear,” her poem began. “I look into your eyes and I linger there. What striking good looks Papa Bear May you grow up to live against the status quo. But trust in Jesus as you go. May you make a difference in your generation, I pray. It’s a pleasure to wish you Happy 1st Birthday.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carol Maraj (@theofficialcarolmaraj)

Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child together in September 2020. The rapper announced her pregnancy in July of that year by sharing pictures from a pregnancy photoshoot by photographer David LaChapelle. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude Thank you all for the well wishes,” she wrote at the time.

The rapper initially kept her baby’s fact hidden from public, before finally showing his face three months after his birth. Alongside multiple pictures of her little one, Nicki wrote, “Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama.”

Though she posts more about “Papa Bear” now, Minaj still hasn’t revealed her son’s real name to the public. She didn’t do a public post for his first birthday, either, but she did let fans in on the baby’s first time getting his hair braided just last month.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Happy Birthday, Papa Bear!

Comments / 1

