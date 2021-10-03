CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

10 things to do in South Carolina for fall 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Fall, Y’all! Here are 10 things to do across the state of South Carolina for fall 2021. These events were taken from various online listings and are accurate as of time of publication. Dates and times are subject to change. This is not an all-inclusive list. Fall for Greenville […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flowertown Festival returns after hiatus in 2020

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Family YMCA’s Flowertown Festival is now underway after being canceled in 2020 and delayed this past spring due to COVID-19. Those who attended day one of the weekend festival say they are happy the annual event is back. Mark Phoenix, otherwise known as “Big Daddy” of Big Daddy’s Pork […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston VA administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As Army Veteran Charles Doctor received his COVID-19 booster shot at the Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center on Thursday, a milestone was reached for the hospital. 100,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered by the medical center and Charleston’s veterans have been getting vaccinated at a high rate. Just above […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

A look at South Carolina’s scariest Halloween attractions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s officially time for Halloween, and what better way to celebrate than visiting a blood-curdling, hair-raising, nightmare-inducing haunted house. South Carolina is home to some of the country’s most frightening Halloween attractions, so read on to find out just what makes them so terrifying (if you dare!) Sweet Dreams Scare House- Easley, […]
LIFESTYLE
WCBD Count on 2

Best pumpkin patches to visit in South Carolina 🎃

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Once the fall season sets in, most of us are either carving, decorating, or cooking with pumpkins, and what better way to go than to pick out a pumpkin from some of South Carolina’s best pumpkin patches: Check out the list below for the best places in the state to pick […]
LIFESTYLE
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston area community group hosting health fair October 30

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Clementa C. Pinckney Community Health Fair is set for October 30 at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center in Downtown Charleston. The health fair is pediatric and adult combined, with helpful information on medical needs, nursing, healthcare resources, and insurance providers available. There will also be fun activities such as […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston community leaders partner for ‘Boyz to Men’ empowerment conference for young men and boys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Palmetto Hope Network’s REALMAD and the Wadmalaw Island Community Center (WICC) will host a free one-day empowerment conference for young men and boys. The Boyz to Men Conference is aimed to give young men alternatives and solutions to violence and teach them about being respectful to women. The conference will be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County coroner identifies person whose foot washed up near Fort Sumter last October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a deceased individual almost a year after their foot was discovered in Charleston Harbor. The body, though, has still not been recovered. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol previously said a shoe with a right foot inside washed ashore near Fort […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

