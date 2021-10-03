CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

FREE TO PLAY: BaseballHQ's MLB Daily Ticket - Closing Day!

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

Sunday is the final day of the 2021 MLB regular season, barring any potential tie-breaker scenarios. Ready to show off your baseball knowledge? Test out your MLB prognosticating skills with BaseballHQ.com‘s Daily Ticket MLB Pick 8 contest. Sunday’s game starts at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to get a piece of the action:

Each game has an entirely new set of questions giving you a daily chance for victory. Need some help on which picks to make? Check out our MLB odds, picks and predictions.

Play at dailyticket.USATODAY.com

*Must be 21 and up. Terms and conditions apply.

PLAY: Our new free daily Daily Ticket Pick’em and win! Play now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseballhq#Baseballhq Com#Mlb Pick#Sportsbookwire#Tipico
ESPN

Jeff Passan's early 2021-22 MLB free-agency tiers

The free agent class of 2021-22 is one of the deepest and most talented in years, filled with a historically great group of shortstops, a potpourri of pitchers and a grab bag of midlevel players who won't break the bank but will help contenders and ascenders alike. It's also arriving...
NFL
Dallas News

Play our matching game to win free tickets to a Dallas Cowboys game

After a rough start to the season that included a last-second loss in Tampa Bay followed by a key injury and suspension, the Cowboys secured their first win against the Chargers with a last-second field goal of their own. Even with multiple players sidelined due to various injuries, the team looks to be competitive this season with quarterback Dak Prescott back from last season’s ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The final day of MLB season wasn't short on excitement. Here's a recap.

Baseball is boring. Too much time between pitches. It’s just home runs, walks and strikeouts. How could anyone watch this stupid sport?. While MLB could certainly improve its pace of play and inject more action into games, I’ve never understood how someone could call baseball dull. There’s plenty happening. You just have to pay attention to see it.
MLB
gamedeals365.com

Xbox Free Play Days: NASCAR Heat 5, Overcooked 2, Pathfinder Kingmaker

NASCAR Heat 5, Overcooked 2, and Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition are featured as part of this weekend’s Xbox Free Play Days. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play these games for free between now and Monday, October 4 at 2:59 AM Eastern Time. Once the Free Play Days event is over, you’ll have to buy the games, although they are currently discounted at Microsoft Store. Some of the games may already be available through Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Here’s a wild MLB parlay for the final day of the regular season

Fun. Fun. Fun … Manager Luis Rojas, who may be wearing a Mets uni for the last time Sunday: “It’s been fun every day.” Well played, Luis. I figure Rojas had as much fun as Vice President Kamala Harris did acting border czar. … Fun from the Mets’ medical staff as well. Jacob deGrom has been shut down for the rest of the season.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies could lead MLB's worst possible category in a few days

The Phillies’ playoff drought is nearing a 10th straight season, and it’s possible by the end of the week that it will be the longest in all of Major League Baseball. The Phils have five games left and are 3½ games behind the Braves, four back in the loss column. Their only path into the playoffs is going 5-0 while the Braves go 1-4, or 4-1 as the Braves go 0-5. If that happens, the Braves would play a make-up game against the Rockies next Monday, then if they win, a tiebreaker game at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
Arkansas Online

MLB's 200-inning club becomes quite exclusive

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has a lot of pride in reaching 200 innings pitched this season, especially considering he's battled injuries through parts of his career, including Tommy John surgery. Considering the current state of big-league pitching, it's even more impressive. "I've never done it before and it's...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy