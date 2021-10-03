CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Wilson SNL Sketches Ranked: New Cast Member Takes Over Biden Impression in Solid Debut

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA smart and packed premiere features jabs at Biden (played by newcomer James Austin Johnson), Dog the Bounty Hunter, anti-maskers, the billionaire space race, the "View" Covid debacle and even R. Kelly!. A new season means new opportunities for everyone to make their mark on the show, and “Saturday Night...

toofab.com

The Independent

SNL: Pete Davidson’s Dog The Bounty Hunter impression causes controversy with reference to Brian Laundrie

Fans on social media have been reacting to the season premiere of SNL tonight – including Pete Davidson’s impression of Dog The Bounty Hunter during an opening sketch.Davidson’s character is at a school board Covid-19 meeting where he is looking for Brian Laundrie, the man who is wanted in connection with the death of Gabby Petito whose remains were recently found at a campsite in Wyoming. It’s a reference to Duane “Dog” Chapman – also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter – who joined the manhunt for Laundrie last week, after friends and family urged him to get...
The Independent

'SNL' returning with all but one incumbent cast member

“Saturday Night Live” will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will all be coming back.The show's 47th season begins Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.The crowded stage will include 16 cast members and five featured performers.
The Independent

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson reprises ‘Cars’ role as Lightening McQueen in controversial sketch

Owen Wilson has reprised his role as the voice of Lightening McQueen in Cars on the season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).Wilson was seen delivering a controversial sketch in which he reads one-liners from the cartoon film script.Many fans on social media enjoyed the moment, with one calling it “a blast” and another saying it was “one of the best openers on the show”. Others watching Saturday Night Live felt some of the references were – in the words of one fan – “too risqué” when Wilson can be seen reading some controversial lines such as: “Grow...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Opens Season With New Cast Member James Austin Johnson Debuting As Joe Biden

Saturday Night Live opened its new season with a new Joe Biden — James Austin Johnson — in what was probably the highest profile introduction of a new cast member ever. The cold open skit spoofed Biden’s attempts to secure passage of his infrastructure and social agenda amid friction between the party’s moderate and progressive wings, with a momentary appearance by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson). Johnson took over the role of Biden from Alex Moffat, who played the president for the second part of last season, succeeding Jim Carrey who did the impersonation for the final leg of...
Billboard

Kacey Musgraves Will Definitely Not Slap Owen Wilson's Belly in 'SNL' Promo

Sorry Kenan, she won't use your stomach as a drum either. The promo for the kick-off of Saturday Night Live's 47th season had a decidedly Lone Star vibe to it. Between Golden, Texas native musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson there was more "everything is bigger" energy than cast member Kenan Thompson could shake a stick at.
UPI News

'SNL' honors late cast member Norm Macdonald

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live paid tribute to its late cast member Norm Macdonald during its Season 47 premiere. Macdonald, who appeared on the show 1993-99, died of cancer last month. He was 61. "It is a bittersweet night for us tonight," Colin Jost said at the top...
Popculture

'SNL' Fans React as New Joe Biden Debuts During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night and its cold open greeted fans with an unexpected move. Not only was a new actor impersonating President Joe Biden, but it was a newcomer. James Austin Johnson, a comedian who went viral in 2020 for his impressions of Donald Trump, was front and center as he kicked off his first SNL solo. Soon other cast members joined him, but all the talk was about this newcomer.
NBC News

'SNL' kicks off new season with new cast member as Joe Biden

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden. Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings after a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19 and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done little, was roasted in an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.
InsideHook

Owen Wilson is Jeff Bezos as “SNL” Parodies Billionaires in Space

Saturday Night Live and Star Trek have a long and complicated history, beginning with a 1976 sketch about Star Trek‘s cancelation and moving forward from there. Sometimes the results have been good (i.e. Chris Pine channeling his inner William Shatner); sometimes, less so (i.e. last season’s bizarre riff on Gen Z). For the season premiere of the show’s 47th season, SNL returned to the well of Star Trek parodies — but this time, the show had a bigger satirical target in mind.
Primetimer

Beck Bennett leaves SNL after eight years as three new cast members join for Season 47

Bennett is exiting Saturday Night Live along with Lauren Holt, a featured player who joined last season, ahead of this week's Season 47 premiere. The rest of the cast will return, including Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson. As expected, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman have been promoted to the regular cast after two seasons. "Love you, SNL. Gonna miss you so much," Bennett, who joined as a featured player in 2013, wrote on Instagram accompanied by behind-the-scenes photos. "Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences. that completely changed my life I had so much fun." Bennett famously portrayed Sen. Mitch McConnell, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, former Vice President Mike Pence and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Joining the Season 47 cast are three new featured players: comedian and Silicon Valley vet Aristotle Athari, a member of Hasan Minaj’s sketch group Goatface; comic and actor James Austin Johnson, an impressionist known for his viral Donald Trump impression; and writer and actress Sarah Sherman, who goes by the online name Sarah Squirm, who has already tackled the pandemic in a "The Sarah Vaccine" sketch for Means TV. As was the case last year, SNL will allow some cast members to take time off to work on other projects.
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
ComicBook

SNL Cast Member Leaves Ahead of Season 47

Unlike last season, the cast of Saturday Night Live is going through a pretty hefty shake-up before Season 47 debuts in a matter of weeks. Long-time cast member Beck Bennett has departed the series after eight seasons on the show. Bennett, largely known for his portrayals of former Vice President Mike Pence and Russian President Vladimir Putin, cut his teeth doing YouTube sketches before joining the show at 30 Rock.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Owen Wilson to host ‘SNL’ Season 47 premiere

(NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” kicks off Season 47 this weekend. The star of such films as “Wedding Crashers” Owen Wilson will host for the first time. Even as season 47 beckons, there’s a back-to-school vibe for the “SNL” season premiere. “You’re seeing your friends that you haven’t seen that...
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: ‘SNL’ Returns with a Solid Premiere from First-Time Host Owen Wilson

This weekend, “Saturday Night Live” returned for its 47th season. With Beck Bennett (as well as one-and-done featured player Lauren Holt) out, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman promoted to repertory players, and three new featured players (Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari, and James Austin Johnson, joining the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson), “SNL” is back with its largest cast ever. And it did so with “Loki” and “The French Dispatch” star Owen Wilson in both a metaphorical and literal (based on the “Cars 4” sketch) driver’s seat as host. Host: Owen Wilson As far as a return to Studio 8H goes, “SNL’s” decision...
