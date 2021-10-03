CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, NY

Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision to Utilise Ross Barkley in Southampton Win

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed why he decided to bring on substitute Ross Barkley against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton travelled to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon on matchday six in the Premier League in a fixture that saw Tuchel's boys take home the three points.

Barkley came on in the 83rd minute to replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a minute before Timo Werner put Chelsea 2-1 in the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6Iub_0cFlzJaT00
SIPA USA

Speaking after the game, Tuchel explained how keen he was to see Barkley in action against Saints.

"Most important is that I feel Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ross (Barkley) at the moment feel no pressure," he said in his post-match press conference.

"They are happy to have these chances, to feel the support, and perhaps six weeks ago they couldn't have imagined they were in the situation to get real minutes, important minutes.

"For Ross, we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something. He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMWvC_0cFlzJaT00
SIPA USA

"We hope he could create or shoot from distance and increase the pressure around the box."

Barkley played a big role in Werner's 84th minute goal that saw Chelsea take a 2-1 lead, after he put a ball out wide to captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who volleyed the ball across the box to Timo Werner, who finished the play.

The 27-year-old spent the 2020/21 season out on loan at Aston Villa where he performed well and won himself back a spot at Chelsea under Tuchel.

In his four years at Chelsea so far since 2017, Barkley has scored 11 goals in a total of 89 appearances.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
vavel.com

The five key quotes from Thomas Tuchel's pre-Southampton press conference

In the final game before October's international break arrives, Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton travel to Stamford Bridge to face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday afternoon. The two teams have had contrasting starts, with the Blues sitting in third place, while the Saints are languishing in the bottom half with just four points in 16th, still without a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel gives Mason Mount and Reece James fitness updates ahead of Chelsea’s match against Southampton

Mason Mount is fit and available again for Chelsea, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing week with a match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats, against Manchester City last weekend and Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night, to put a halt to the early momentum this season. The results coincided with an injury for Mount and his presence as link between midfield and attack was clearly missed, particularly in the game against City when the Blues failed to register a shot on target. The 22-year-old midfielder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ross Barkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#The Premier League
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Why Livramento left for Southampton

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says it was Tino Livramento's decision to leave for Southampton. The fullback is expected to start for Saints against his old club this weekend. Tuchel, who named Livramento on the bench twice in the Premier League last season, explained the club saw his potential, but ultimately respected the player's wish to move on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel pleased with ‘deserved’ win against Southampton as Chelsea overcome VAR nonsense

One certainly cannot accuse Saturday’s game between Chelsea and Southampton as boring, with both sides playing high octane football in the pouring rain at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea took the lead early, failed to build on it, missed a couple great chances, got victimized by VAR, then gave up a silly equalizer in the second half before VAR intervened the other way upgrading James Ward-Prowse’s yellow card to a red, and we won it late with two goals in the final ten minutes against ten men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Southampton predicted XI: Rotated XI from Tuchel

The upcoming match against Southampton is more than just a game to Chelsea. It is an opportunity—an opportunity to make a statement, to make a comeback. A few of the Blues’ players have been mediocre for too long, they need to wake up, and Thomas Tuchel recognizes that. On the other hand, some players are hungry and forcing their way into Tuchel’s line-up. Here’s a look at Chelsea’s predicted line-up against Saints on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel hails his Chelsea stars for their 'deserved' win over Southampton after back-to-back defeats... but the German was left 'very angry' by VAR's decision to rule out Timo Werner's first-half goal

Thomas Tuchel claims he could not believe Chelsea were denied a goal in the first half before they triumphed in a 'better performance' against Southampton. Chelsea returned to winning-form as they bounced back from back-to-back defeats to beat a winless Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Trevor Chalobah, Timo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Tuchel hails Chelsea’s fresh faces after win over Southampton

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on a clutch of players he brought in from the sidelines who steered the Blues to a 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, saying they were not suffering from the same kind of pressures as his bigger-name stars. Tuchel responded to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Tuchel hits back at Conte's claims Chelsea don't know how to best utilise Lukaku

Following a strong start to his second life at Stamford Bridge, the Belgium international has hit a barren patch, coinciding with back-to-back defeats. Thomas Tuchel has rebuffed Antonio Conte's claim that Chelsea are yet to figure out how to properly use Romelu Lukaku, though the Blues boss admitted his predecessor is right on some counts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel admits relief at avoiding another VAR decision against Chelsea after Timo Werner ended six-month Premier League goal drought in victory over Southampton despite having earlier finish chalked off

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was relieved to avoid another VAR decision against his side after Timo Werner ended his six-month league goal drought to set up Chelsea’s win over Southampton. Werner had an effort ruled out in the 41st minute for a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Tino Livramento, a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
367
Followers
3K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy