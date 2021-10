Tokyo Disneyland is well-known for rarely making changes to its classic attractions, with favorites like Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain remaining untouched at the nearly 40-year-old park. And in some ways, Pirates of the Caribbean follows that trend, being the last version to contain the infamous redhead auction scene. While not as long as the original Disneyland version, it’s not nearly as cut-down as the Florida iteration, and you can experience it in low-light 4K right here courtesy of our YouTube channel!

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO