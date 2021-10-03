CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Lillee Jean: “Be aware of the danger signs of depression, whether it is yourself or friends or family”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe aware of the danger signs of depression, whether it is yourself or friends or family; I believe meditation for an individual can be beneficial. I find it to be relaxing and puts me in a better position mentally, to go on with my day. If it is a friend or family, make sure you are there for them, just to text, talk, zoom and listen.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

How to recognize signs of depression in kids

As rates of depression and anxiety rise among kids, it’s important for parents and adults to learn how to recognize symptoms of the conditions in younger persons. “As a parent, you wish you could change things for your child and wave your magic wand, but you can’t with something like this,” said Samantha Herron, who made a decision to put her 10-year-old son in counseling.
KIDS
Thrive Global

Lillee Jean: “I wish someone had given me a diagram to tell me the pitfalls of being in the limelight.”

I wish someone had given me a diagram to tell me the pitfalls of being in the limelight. I didn’t realize until this crazy ride started growing, that there would be so much controversy, innuendos and rumors created. I always thought people would fly on the side of decency, but to be honest, the internet creates monsters, that remain anonymous, to rear their heads, because they think nobody will ever find them.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Lillee Jean: “We can learn to respect each other”

We can learn to respect each other. As part of our series about 5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean. Lillee Jean was born in New York City on April 18, 2001. She is a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sun Tzu
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
New York Post

Excessive farting and burping could be a sign of depression: study

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Erin Taylor of Revolutionizing Life: “When you find yourself swirling in negativity, throw yourself a Gratitude Life Preserver”

When you find yourself swirling in negativity, throw yourself a Gratitude Life Preserver. — When you are looking at a mountain of laundry and feeling annoyed by it, can you flip that and feel gratitude for the fact that you have the means to buy so many clothes and that you live a full life that requires changes of clothes? When you feel stress over the mess in your house after a party, can you shift your focus to the gratitude you feel for having the opportunity to spend the day with your loved ones?
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Exercise#Pinterest#War#Covid#Instagram Channel#Imdb
Thrive Global

Lillee Jean: “Never lose focus of who you are”

Resilience. Never lose focus of who you are. If you allow the bad people to take who you are, well they’ve won. Refocus if you must, but never allow them to win. Build lasting business relationships. I’m friends with tons of people in different industries, music, art, makeup, dance, boxing, fitness, etc. Even though our industries can be different in many ways, we all have the same common thread, being entrepreneurs that guide us, and lead us back to each other. Another important thing to me at least, is when I have a particularly bad day, taking some time out for me time. If it means making myself feel good by watching a mindless cartoon, well I’m gonna do that, and if someone doesn’t think that is their norm, so be it, live your life, but don’t attempt to live or judge mine. I also think surrounding yourself with people who can uplift you and have your back when things are up or down is important. It is so important for family and friends to celebrate your successes as well as help you in times that can be low.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Lillee Jean: “Always stick to your goals, don’t let anything divert you from the real challenge, which is ensuring that your company and yourself continue to thrive”

Always stick to your goals, don’t let anything divert you from the real challenge, which is ensuring that your company and yourself continue to thrive. As a part of our series called ‘Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A CEO’ we had the pleasure of interviewing Lillee Jean.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Lillee Jean: “Learn to breathe”

Learn to breathe. Take at least ten minutes out of your day to breathe, and refocus your energy. As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Lillee Jean. Lillee Jean is an American content creator known for her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Undergoes Another Major Surgery

Pink's husband, motorcycle racer Carey Hart took to social media recently to update fans on his recovery process for yet another surgery. "Round 2, let's do this!!!!" he captioned a photo of him from his hospital bed, sharing it with his 1.1 million Instagram followers. Hart, 46, had neck surgery. He was given an M6 disc replacement, which is a procedure in which an artificial disc is placed in the spine that mimic's its natural structure and movement, per a report from Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Karrueche Tran's Skirt Was a Broken-Down Blazer Held Together by 1 Single Button

In a sea of celebrities in Hollywood, be like Karrueche Tran and let loose on the red carpet. On Oct. 13, the actress and model attended the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles where she exuded confidence and fabulousness in a sexy black-and-white set from Lionne Clothing. Karrueche's ensemble was right off the brand's FW21 RTW runway, and she brought the outfit to life with her poses and ear-to-ear smiles.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy