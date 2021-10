I'm not going to do my usual lengthy version after the Aggies' upset win for the ages over Alabama. Nonetheless, here's some high points. 1. A&M came into this game relatively confident based on what they had seen on film which was a Alabama team that wasn't the juggernaut they appeared to be on the surface. Much like the US hockey team's win over the USSR in the 1980 Olympics, they could see after a week of film preparation that the Tide was vulnerable.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO