Emergency Communications Grant Awarded To Chautauqua County

A man from Wisconsin is on a marathon bike ride to promote kidney disease and living donor awareness, and his journey will pass through Chautauqua County this weekend. 65-year-old Mark Scotch, who is a living kidney donor and marathon cyclist, started traveling on a 1,600-mile route on September 19th that began in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts and will end in Plover, Wisconsin on what is called "The Organ Trail." As part of his journey, he will be traveling from Niagara Falls to Dunkirk today, and then on Sunday will travel from Dunkirk to Conneaut, Ohio. Scotch says, "The Organ Trail is all about generating awareness for the need for kidney donors, especially living kidney donors, but it's also about showing people that even with one kidney, you can still lead a life full of activities, even if those activities are sustained and vigorous."

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO