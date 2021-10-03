CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Emergency Communications Grant Awarded To Chautauqua County

erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYVILLE – Chautauqua County has received over $610,000 from a state grant to improve emergency communications. The money is part of a $45 million dollar state grant from the State Interoperable Communications Grant. The $611,328 is slated to enable Chautauqua County to expand its ability to communicate, exchange valuable data...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dayton Daily News

Greene County awards$25,000 in grants to five local non-profits

Five local non-profit organizations were awarded a total of $25,000 in grants through the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation this week. Xenia’s Towards Independence and The Caring Place, Fairborn’s Roads to Recovery, the Glenn Helen Association and The Riding Center in Yellow Springs each received $5,000 from the corporation, in partnership with the Department of Development.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Educator Speaks Out Against COVID-19 Mandates In Schools

CHERRY CREEK – A teacher in Chautauqua County is receiving national attention after taking a stand against state COVID-19 mandates in schools. Pine Valley School History Teacher Angela Bittinger first spoke out during a Town Hall hosted by State Senator George Borrello last week. Since then, she says 1,000s of people have come forward showing support for her stance.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Collaborating On Communications Grant Application

City Affirms Support of Ark-Tex, East Texas COGS’ Application For US EDA Build Back Better Challenge Grant Funding. Sulphur Springs City Council this week approved two resolutions authorizing city staff to collaborate with other agencies in the county and across Northeast Texas in applying for regional grant funding during Tuesday evening’s meeting.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County 911 Center Phone Issues Resolved

Phone issues at the Crawford County 911 Center have been resolved, the director of public safety said Friday afternoon. Earlier Friday, 911 dispatchers were not able to hear audio on incoming calls, but callers are able to hear the 911 dispatcher. A backup phone system had been implemented, as well...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Executive, County Clerk Debates Happening Next Week

JAMESTOWN – Two debates featuring candidates for Chautauqua County Executive and County Clerk are happening next week. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, Media One Group Radio and WNY News Now, the debates will take place next Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts multimedia room and will be streamed on both the radio, WNYNewsNow.com/LIVE and Channel 716 on Roku.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
radionwtn.com

Obion County Schools Awarded Farm To School Grant

Union City, Tenn.–October is Farm to School Month. The Obion County School District is ready for action through their recent award of $46,259 for a Farm to School Turnkey Planning Grant involving seven schools in the county. This was only one of two USDA Farm to School grants awarded across...
OBION COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Wny News Now
KDRV

Josephine County Foundation awards more than $23K in grants to local teachers

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The student-led Josephine County Foundation announced Wednesday that it has awarded nineteen grants this year to local teachers, totaling $23,390. JCF's Student Enrichment Program gives teachers the opportunity to apply for funds that they think would benefit their students, allowing them to expand beyond traditional learning in their classrooms.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
beaconjournal.com

Summit County Opioid Healing Fund awards $340,000 in first round of grants

The Akron Community Foundation is giving 16 nonprofit organizations a total of more than $340,000 to help Summit County residents directly affected by the opioid epidemic. The foundation's board of directors approved 16 grants totaling $341,485 in the first round of grants from the Summit County Opioid Healing Fund. The...
AKRON, OH
Blueridgenow.com

United Way of Henderson County seeks applicants for grant awards

United Way of Henderson County is accepting applications for funding for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years. This competitive grant process is focused on addressing UWHC’s target issues of education, financial stability, health and basic needs/crisis services, according to a news release from the United Way. Applications are accepted every...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Lima News

Area counties awarded development, infrastructure grants

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development announced Monday it awarded a total of $12 million in grants to 22 Ohio communities through the Critical Infrastructure and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. Seven of those grants were awarded to communities across Auglaize, Hardin, Mercer and Van Wert counties to assist with various...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Nearly 50% of Chautauqua County Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Just under 50% of Chautauqua County's population is now considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's according to the latest statistics from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which shows that 63,786 county residents have completed the vaccine series. That's 49.9% of the population, including 567 people during the week of September 26-October 2. Meanwhile, the number of county residents who have received at least one vaccine dose is 70,279, which is 55.1% of the populations. That figure includes 700 people who got their first dose during the past week.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Kidney Donor Traveling Through Chautauqua County on Marathon Bike Ride

A man from Wisconsin is on a marathon bike ride to promote kidney disease and living donor awareness, and his journey will pass through Chautauqua County this weekend. 65-year-old Mark Scotch, who is a living kidney donor and marathon cyclist, started traveling on a 1,600-mile route on September 19th that began in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts and will end in Plover, Wisconsin on what is called "The Organ Trail." As part of his journey, he will be traveling from Niagara Falls to Dunkirk today, and then on Sunday will travel from Dunkirk to Conneaut, Ohio. Scotch says, "The Organ Trail is all about generating awareness for the need for kidney donors, especially living kidney donors, but it's also about showing people that even with one kidney, you can still lead a life full of activities, even if those activities are sustained and vigorous."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Walk raises awareness about domestic violence in Chautauqua County

About a dozen people spent part of their lunch hour in downtown Dunkirk on Friday participating in a walk against domestic violence. It was one of three walks in the county organized by the Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. While it was not a large crowd, a number of organizations participated. Dunkirk City Attorney Rich Morrisroe, who represented the city, says the event is important in raising awareness about a problem that occurs in every community, large or small...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua County Surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths

Chautauqua County has passed 12-thousand cases of COVID-19 since the Pandemic began, with 2 new deaths reported. There were 84 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, September 29th. 35 of the cases were located in Jamestown. According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 433 total active cases as of...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Funding to Improve Emergency Communications Infrastructure in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, over $3.1 million in funds to improve Emergency Communication Infrastructures in Albany, Greene, Montgomery, Schenectady, and Ulster Counties were awarded through the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant Program. The fund will aid local governments in a major step towards upgrading and expanding aging systems in their ability to emergency response […]
ALBANY, NY
Daily Gazette

Schenectady County receives $608K to boost emergency communications

SCHENECTADY COUNTY – The county will use a $608,673 state grant to improve its emergency communications, the state announced this week. The grant money will be used for Schenectady County’s commitment to an $18 million countywide radio operability project to modernize its public safety network communication equipment, county spokeswoman Erin Roberts said.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy