CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

MGS, “Silent Hill,” “Castlevania” Remaster Talk

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the success of Capcom’s “Resident Evil 2” remake, the obvious question arose as to when publisher Konami would do the same for their “Silent Hill” franchise. Finally it seems something may be happening. VideoGamesChronicle has published a report indicating that according to its sources, Konami is...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
goombastomp.com

The Best Castlevania Games of All Time

Vampires, bats, whips, spells, castles…what’s the first thing that comes to mind when hearing these words? Elder Scrolls maybe? Twilight perhaps? Of course not! It’s time to take a look at one of the most iconic gaming franchises of all time: Castlevania. A series that has been alive since 1986 is bound to have a wide array of titles, and Castlevania is no exception. While it isn’t quite as big as it was during the NES/SNES era, there are still plenty of quality titles that deserve to be played by any and all game aficionados.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Castlevania Advance Collection

Castlevania Advance Collection is an action exploration video game collection developed and published by Konami Digital Entertainment. Join the fight against Evil in the Castlevania Advance Collection, a compilation of timeless action-exploration masterpieces!. In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released in the early 2000s, this...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Castlevania Black And Castlevania Red Music Sets Announced In Japan

Castlevania fans can now look forward to some beautiful music collections later this year!. To celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary, Konami has announced two music sets in Japan, titled Music from Castlevania – Black and Music from Castlevania – Red. The two sets include 13 discs each – and you can order them from Playasia below (both ship worldwide):
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgs#Castlevania#Big Ones#Remasters#Mgs3#Bluepoint Games#Japanese
gameranx.com

Silent Hill Franchise Making A Big Return According To New Report

For Silent Hill fans, it’s been a long trek of waiting since 2012. The video game franchise hasn’t seen any new releases outside of slot machines. It looked like the Silent Hill franchise was dead and only a shell of its former self. Meanwhile, you have other notable franchises getting reboots, remakes, and new installments. After all, fans had to watch Resident Evil thrive with a series of remakes and brand new games that had the community beaming with joy.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Remedy talks bringing back a fan favourite with Alan Wake Remastered

Last year, Remedy Entertainment generated a lot of buzz when it revealed the AWE expansion to its acclaimed action-adventure game Control. The add-on featured a crossover with Alan Wake, the Finnish studio’s fan-favourite 2010 Xbox 360 game, thus connecting them through an official ‘Remedy Shared Universe.’. Fast forward a year...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Kojima Silent Hill, Metal Gear Solid Remake Rumors Breathe Life into Konami, Even as eFootball Dies

In the last decade, Japanese publisher Konami has largely moved away from AAA video game publishing in order to focus its development arm on its much more profitable pachinko machines. It’s been an unfortunate pivot for fans of Konami’s games, to say the least, since the publisher happens to be sitting on some of the most highly-regarded gaming franchises of all-time. Among Konami’s biggest properties are Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania, most of which have spent years collecting dust in the publisher’s vaults except for the odd remastered collection or…themed pachinko machine. 2018’s Metal Gear Survive, a massive failure of a cash grab both critically and financially, was the last major AAA game released by Konami not titled Pro Evolution Soccer, which has also been phased out in 2021.
FIFA
psu.com

Silent Hill On PlayStation 5 – What We Want From A Next Gen Reboot

Originally palmed off as a Resident Evil rip-off, Silent Hill has effortlessly managed to calve itself its own niche within the psychological horror space following its inception on PlayStation back in 1999, and rightly so. Whereas Capcom‘s zombie brain-splattering simulator relied more on B-movie trappings such as jump scares and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Capcom
TheSixthAxis

Report: Kojima Productions is working on the Silent Hill reboot for Sony

P.T. fans your wish may soon be granted, at least of if the post from Gematsu is true. They have a source who has stated that the Silent Hill reboot that has been in the news in the past few days is at Kojima Productions. Further more, the game is being funded by Sony so will be PlayStation exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Multiple new Silent Hill games are in development, reveal set for 2022

Konami are reviving their premium game development and have have several games in the works at the moment, including multiple Silent Hill games. One of the games could be in the works at Polish studio Bloober Team while the second tile has been outsourced to a prominent Japanese developer earlier this year, reports VGC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy